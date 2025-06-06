Spider-Man & the Hulk Get the Perfect Marvel Team-Up in Brand New Day Fan Poster

All of the solo Spider-Man movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have seen Peter Parker interact with a prominent MCU figure (Tony Stark, Nick Fury, Doctor Strange), and one fan has a great idea for the team-up that should happen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Using rumors about Mark Ruffalo possibly having a role in Brand New Day, artist welove_marvel shared a fan-made poster on Instagram depicting Spider-Man and Hulk joining forces in what looks to be a very destructive battle taking place in the streets of New York. Spider-Man stands on Hulk’s back as the two characters are ready to jump into action.

“Instead of just a cameo, Hulk will have a major role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” the post caption reads, referencing the speculation regarding Ruffalo’s potential part in the movie. Check it out in the space below:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to open in July 2026, with production scheduled to begin later this year. Tom Holland is set to return as Peter Parker. Also part of the cast are Stranger Things star Sadie Sink and The Bear actress Liza Colón-Zayas. In typical Marvel fashion, plot details are a secret for the time being.

With official information about Brand New Day hard to come by, fans have turned to the rumor mill to get their Spidey fix. Some people believe Sink is playing May “Mayday” Parker, while Colón-Zayas is set to portray Rio Morales (Miles Morales’ mother). Sink’s Mayday is alleged to be the daughter of Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker and Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. There has been no official confirmation concerning Ruffalo.

Though Spider-Man and Hulk were both part of the final fight in Avengers: Endgame, Peter and Bruce Banner did not develop any sort of personal relationship with each other during the Infinity Saga. If Hulk is part of Brand New Day, the film would have a fresh angle to explore as Peter crosses paths with another one of the original six Avengers. Given their backgrounds in science, Peter and Hulk would probably become fast friends, with the latter filling a mentor void left by Tony Stark. Additionally, this would be a fascinating way for Brand New Day to address the emotional ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the comic Immortal Hulk: Great Power, Hulk reveals that he remembers Peter Parker is Spider-Man (even if everyone else, including Bruce Banner, has forgotten). After willingly sacrificing everything in No Way Home, the lonely Peter would probably appreciate having someone he can confide in.

Ruffalo and Holland were two of the more notable names absent from the Avengers: Doomsday cast list. While Marvel has confirmed there are additional Doomsday announcements still to come, right now, it seems unlikely Holland will be part of that film. Rumored plot details for Spider-Man: Brand New Day indicate the film’s events take place the same time as Doomsday, which would explain why Peter isn’t in Doomsday. Perhaps Spider-Man: Brand New Day could be a way to set up Ruffalo and Holland’s eventual role in Avengers: Secret Wars. Some fans would probably prefer Brand New Day tell a street-level story with minimal MCU connections, but its proximity to Doomsday and Secret Wars could be a sign there will be some kind of multiverse shenanigans at play. There’s potential for Brand New Day to be a highly entertaining chapter in the MCU, bringing two fan-favorite heroes together.