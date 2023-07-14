Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Costume & New DCU Casting Reactions | ComicBook Nation

The ComicBook Nation Crew is back with another bonus episode! This week we're covering the new DCU castings of Hawkgirl, Green Lantern, and Mr. Terrific! We're also breaking down the first look at Hugh Jackman's new Wolverine costume in Deadpool 3, and reacting to the new trailers for Blue Beetle, Wonka, and Ahsoka!

New DCU Heroes Casting Explained

(Photo: DC)

DC Studios head James Gunn announced three new hero castings for the DC Universe franchise; we'll see all three appear in Superman: Legacy:

Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) Guy Gardner/Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion).



With additional rumors that The Authority may appear in Superman: Legacy, fans have been asking why the movie's ensemble is already filling up so fast.

According to James Gunn, Superman: Legacy will be plunging us into an already-established DC Universe, where these additional characters (Justice League members?) are active:

"They fit the story I'm telling. Story always comes first," Gunn said in a social media chat. In a follow-up post, he reassured fans the "primary story" of the film "most definitely" revolves around Superman and Lois."

In her breakdown of why having more DC characters makes sense for Superman: Legacy, ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson points out the following:

But beyond the obvious comic connections, it's easy to imagine the narrative potential with each of them – Hawkgirl and Guy Gardner represent two completely different alien worlds, Metamorpho often embodies the secret sadness of being a do-gooding outsider, and Mister Terrific has a pragmatic and unapologetically-human point of view on the world. It's also easy to imagine these heroes being included to illustrate how Superman inspires the DCU around him, adding a whole new meaning to the film's Legacy subtitle. Either way, the cast we have for Legacy is already something one-of-a-kind, and that's promising.

Wolverine's Classic Costume in Deadpool 3

Fans have waited years (decades!) to finally see Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in the classic yellow and blue Wolverine costume – and Deadpool 3 is going to deliver!

