New Doctor Strange 2 Image Ensnares Wong in a Multiverse of Madness

The vacation is over: Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) gets spellbound in the latest look at Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After the Multiverse-unleashing events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Wong and Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), a Master of the Mystic Arts, join forces with the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) to face the “greatest threat in the universe”: one who looks exactly like Doctor Strange. With the door to the Multiverse opened, the magic users must restore order after Strange casts a dangerous spell tampering with the stability of spacetime.

A new image from the anticipated Doctor Strange sequel shows a bloodied Wong ensnared by magical constraints, courtesy of USA Today‘s 2022 movie preview:

After popping up in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and then Spider-Man, Wong has his hands full when storylines started in Disney+’s WandaVision and Loki converge in Multiverse of Madness. As the new Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s Wong calling the shots when Strange’s old rival, Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), returns to correct “what’s wrong with the world: too many sorcerers.”

“Your desecration of reality will not go unpunished,” warns Mordo in the Doctor Strange 2 trailer, which ends with the reveal of what appears to be a live-action twist on the dark Doctor Strange Supreme introduced in the animated What If…?

According to an international synopsis for the Doctor Strange sequel:

The door of the multiverse, full of mystery and madness, opens. Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called “the Multiverse.” To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange. Director Sam Raimi, who has expressed a unique worldview, will captivate the whole world with overwhelming scale and unprecedented visual experience that will transcend time and space!

Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens only in theaters on May 6.