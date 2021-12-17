Spider-Man: No Way Home Confirms the MCU Has A New Sorcerer Supreme

My dude we are talking SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home below so be warned! As the trailers for Spider-Man: No Way Home have already confirmed, Tom Holland’s wall-crawler needs the help of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange after his identity is exposed to the world. No problem right? Not so fast, my friend. What the new film reveals however is that Stephen Strange no longer carries that title and the Marvel Cinemaitc Universe has an all-new Sorcerer Supreme. When Peter says something about him having that title, Strange reveals he no longer holds it, noting that due to him having been dusted by The Blip, Wong is now technically the Sorcerer Supreme.

Benedict Wong returned as his character, now Wong The Sorcerer Supreme, back in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings earlier this year. What we didn’t realize at the time is that he was technically the sorcerer supreme back then as well! It puts his brief appearance in that movie in a new perspective as he not only battles The Abomination in an underground fighting ring but also seems to be friendly with The Incredible Hulk villain after the scene concludes. It also has us wondering where he’s off to in Spider-Man: No Way Home when he teleports away from the Sanctum Sanctorum.

“I think we all just got excited about the idea of Wong. People love Wong. We love Wong,” producer Jonathan Schwartz previously told ComicBook.com about his appearance in Shang-Chi. . “Benny Wong’s the greatest, and we’re very happy with it. So we ran with the Wong of it all. We love it.”

Wong will make his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It’s unclear if he’ll pass over the title of Sorcerer Supreme back to Stephen by that time but considering it’s an entire multiverse of madness in that sequel, they’re all going to need all the help that they can get.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released on May 6, 2022.

