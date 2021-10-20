Marvel’s Eternals Cast Members Cancel Event Appearannce Due to Potential COVID-19 Exposure

Marvel’s Eternals held its big Hollywood premiere this week, and it may have come at a high cost. Reports are in that Eternals stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Lauren Ridloff have collectively canceled an appearance at Elle’s 2021 Women In Hollywood gala event to be held Tuesday night, after it was discovered they may have potentially been exposed to COVID-19. Elle’s Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia let the other attendees of the gala know that the Eternals (who were set to receive a special honor at the event) would not be attending, stating that, “Those superheroes are now in super isolation.”

“Those superheroes are now in super isolation,” Elle’s EIC Nina Garcia announcing that @TheEternals cast members and #ELLEWIH honorees Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff were exposed to COVID-19 and now are unable to attend tonight out of abundance of caution pic.twitter.com/SRO1CjM7ur — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 20, 2021

In a statement, Disney’s spokesperson revealed that “Earlier today we were made aware of a possible exposure to COVID-19, and while all of our talent have tested negative, out of an abundance of caution, we are pivoting to virtual appearances rather than in-person events.”

So, it seems that Disney has already verified that the main Eternals cast members are all testing negative for COVID – but at the same time, the studio doesn’t seem to be taking any more chances. Eternals has followed Marvel’s Shang-Chi as one of the big fall blockbuster movies to attempt a traditional premiere event. Shang-Chi rolled out its red carpet at a time when the entertainment industry was waiting with bated breath to see if theaters would endure the COVID Delta wave; after that it seemed that a sense of relief settled in, as big films like James Bond: No Time to Die seemed to signal that the COVID scare was done holding Hollywood back.

However, this incident with the Eternals is just one more sobering reminder of how tenuous the traditional entertainment industry practices still are in a (post?) COVID world.

This setback aside, Eternals is looking poised to be yet another major success story for Marvel. The film’s premiere sent shockwaves of impassioned reactions and big spoilers out onto the Internet, and while some of the leaked surprises are regrettable, they also may do well in helping generate bigger mainstream interest for what is being described as a dense and emotional Marvel sci-fi/drama.

Here’s what Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis had to say after seeing the Eternals premiere:

“#Eternals is a whole lot of movie. It’s shot with a massive scope, looking visually different (and more intimate) than anything else Marvel. It has laughs, great surprises, and heart to go with the gigantic, crowded story it unpacks. Chloé Zhao has a really unique visual stamp.”

Eternals will be in theaters on November 5th.