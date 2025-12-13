Marvel Fans Are Already Freaking Out About the Multiple Avengers: Doomsday Trailers (& They Have a Point)

In only a few days, the countdown clock for Avengers: Doomsday will reach the one-year mark. There hasn’t been this much hype around a Marvel Cinematic Universe project since Avengers: Endgame, which didn’t have to do much convincing to get flocks of people running to their local theaters. Doomsday is in a very different boat. It was only a couple of years ago that slapping the Marvel Studios logo on something meant it would rake in the dough. However, a couple of lackluster phases have severely damaged the company’s reputation. But the powers that be believe the return of their most successful movie series will go a long way toward righting the ship.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Studios isn’t the only one putting all of its eggs in the Doomsday basket, though. Its parent company, Disney, plans to launch the film’s marketing campaign alongside its most significant release of the year, Avatar: Fire and Ash. The decision isn’t shocking, by any stretch of the imagination, but the details are a little hard to believe. According to multiple reports, four teasers for Doomsday will play before the third Avatar film, with a new one released each week starting on December 19.

In the past, fans may have embraced the idea of venturing out four times in as many weeks to see new footage of one of their most highly anticipated films of all time. However, the world is different in 2025, with ticket and concession prices rising. Fans would probably prefer to stay at home and watch all the teasers on their phones, but that option has yet to be confirmed, which is leading to some major blowups online.

r/MarvelStudios is full of people complaining about Doomsday‘s gimmick, wishing that just one trailer would be released that everyone could enjoy. There are a few, though, who are trying to keep a level head about the situation.

“Interesting idea!” wrote user BladeStudios. “I know people are freaking out about it playing in front of the movie, but I believe it’ll also release online, even if they wait until Friday evenings to incentivize some people to go see Avatar earlier in the day to watch them. They know it’ll leak, so may as well release it yourself for the revenue and buzz.”

While BladeStudios’ logic is sound, it’s tough to back their argument just yet because Marvel Studios has already screwed up in one major way in the build-up to Doomsday.

Avengers: Doomsday Already Burned Fans Once

Back in March, a special presentation was released to announce the cast of the fifth Avengers film. However, rather than dropping a five-to-ten-minute video, Marvel Studios started a stream that lasted several hours, revealing a new name every 15 minutes via chairs. The backlash was severe, with many taking the company to task for wasting their time.

Since the information about the Doomsday teasers is getting out well ahead of time, no one can accuse Marvel Studios of pulling the rug out from underneath them. But it would sure mean a lot to the fanbase if they didn’t have to watch a three-hour movie four times to see what would add up to around five minutes of footage.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!