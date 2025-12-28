Marvel Fans Baffled By Avengers: Doomsday Ignoring 1 Key Character

Marvel has released some interesting promos for next year’s Avengers: Doomsday, but one character is strangely missing from any advertising. The first promos showed Robert Downey Jr.’s return and a lot of cast chair reveals. This is where fans learned many of the original X-Men were coming back, but there was one name connected to them that was missing. There has now been a Steve Rogers trailer released, a Thor trailer currently in theaters, and the presumed X-Men trailer coming next. However, there is still no sign of one MCU character most fans believed would be returning with the X-Men in this movie.

Fans are now asking why Monica Rambeau is not appearing in any of the Avengers: Doomsday promos. A recent X post asked why Marvel is “hiding” Monica’s involvement in the film. There were several guesses on why she isn’t being promoted yet. However, most of these are just guesses involving the past complaints about female heroes in MCU movies and, specifically, the backlash that The Marvels got from people who never even went to see the film.

Among the guesses for fans on X was one commenter who wrote that “Marvel doesn’t want incels to start hating on the movie right from the beginning.” Another commented that “They’re not ‘hiding’ her, they’re just focusing on the characters that people actually care about.” However, on a more positive note, one commenter wrote, “Because the movie is a year away they ain’t showing every character.”

Why Isn’t Monica Rambeau In Avengers: Doomsday Promos?

Why are they hiding her involvement in the film? https://t.co/H8GH05GQrL — The Marvelous Geek (@marvelousgeek__) December 28, 2025

There is a big reason why Monica Rambeau needs to be in Avengers: Doomsday. In The Marvels, she was working with Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan to fix a rift in the time-space continuum, and Monica ended up trapped on the other side. When she woke up, she found herself on an Earth where the X-Men existed (as did a variant of herself). One of the X-Men was Kelsey Grammer’s Beast, and Grammer has already been announced as bringing in Avengers: Doomsday.

It makes sense that the teaser would reveal that Monica will be on the spacecraft with the X-Men and Fantastic Four as they are saving who they can to come to battle Doctor Doom and stop the upcoming Incursions. However, the biggest thing to consider is that the MCU might not want to reveal everything that is going to happen in Avengers: Doomsday. If the movie is going to have the Avengers and Thunderbolts battling the X-Men and Fantastic Four, it could be Monica Rambeau who pops out at just the right time to clear things up. That would be a nice surprise, and there is no reason for the trailers to ruin it.

People are already complaining about the trailers showing Steve Rogers coming back. However, what people aren’t taking into account is that these might be red herrings, and it looks like Doctor Doom might be coming for everyone’s children. He already seems to have come for Franklin Richards in the Fantastic Four: First Steps post-credit scene. The Doomsday trailer with Thor showed his daughter, Love, so this is an interesting way to tie things together. If the third trailer does show Cyclops as expected, could Rachel Summers possibly be next?

This makes not showing Monica Rambeau make sense. The MCU is smartly releasing small teaser clips that are meant to get fans excited about the possible storyline coming in Avengers: Doomsday. There is no reason for them to reveal all the surprises and possible twists as well.

