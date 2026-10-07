This is the Most Iconic Disney Line of All Time, But You Probably Remember It Wrong

One of the best things about movies isn’t the action, the costumes, or the characters. Obviously, those things are important, but one of the best things about movies is how quotable they are. While not every movie ends up with lines woven into our popular culture, those that do tend to stand out in a big way. Think about it: phrases like “hasta la vista, baby” and “here’s looking at you, kid” have become as ingrained in pop culture as the movies they came from — and in some cases, people don’t even remember the movie the phrases originated in, that’s how significant they’ve become. But for some iconic quotes, it isn’t just the actual saying that is interesting. It’s the fact that we’ve all collectively gotten it wrong, sometimes for decades. This includes what might be the most iconic Disney line of all time. We’ve all said it at some point — and we’ve all probably gotten it wrong, too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’ve ever said, “Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all?” and thought you were directly quoting Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, I’m going to hold your hand and hurt your feelings when I tell you you got the quote wrong. Sure, that quote sounds right, doesn’t it? It’s what most people say when quoting that iconic scene from Disney’s very first animated feature. But the quote is actually notably different, though very similar — and don’t feel bad. Disney may have gotten it wrong in the movie anyway.

“Mirror, Mirror On the Wall…” May Not Be Movie Accurate But It’s Also Not Wrong

Play video

In Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the Evil Queen approaches her mirror and asks it a very important question — well important question for the extremely vain Queen. She wants to who the fairest one of all is, meaning she wants to know who is the most beautiful in all the land. One day, when Snow White is a young woman who has met and fallen in love with a prince, the Queen asks the mirror her important question and finds out the answer is not her as she expected, but Snow White. It sets into motion the entire movie, with Snow White being taken into the forest. It’s important. But what most people recall is the queen asking, “mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all.” What the queen actually asks in the movie is subtly different, but significant: “Magic mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest one of all.” You can check it out for yourself if you don’t believe me.

This is where the misquote gets interesting, however. While we’ve all been going around with the wrong movie quote for decades, it might just be the movie that is actually wrong. If you go back to the original fairy tale from the Brothers Grimm that is used for the movie, the original German language is actually closer to the misquote. In German, it’s “Spieglein, Spieglein an der Wand” which translates to “little mirror, little mirror on the wall”. It is typically paraphrased as “mirror, mirror.” What this means is that even with a misquote, fans aren’t wrong and honestly, both versions — movie and misquote — mean pretty much the same thing.

Why Do We Misquote Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs?

Even if the line from Snow White isn’t a massive misquote, it also isn’t the only movie that we get lines from wrong. The Empire Strikes Back’s famous line Darth Vader delivers about being Luke’s father is one we almost universally get wrong. Same goes for “Toto, I don’t think we’re in Kansas anymore” from The Wizard of Oz. There’s actually a reason why movie lines are so frequently misquoted and it’s all in our heads. Many times, there is a loss of context when it comes to the movie lines — meaning we remember the line clearly, but we don’t fully remember the scene so our minds sort of adapt the line accordingly. Sometimes it comes down to simply the misquote having a better rhythm or it better fits our natural speaking patterns and from there, it just gets repeated and enters the common memory.

Of course, the existence of these misquotes is often attributed to the Mandela Effect, where we’ve all collectively used one version of something for so long that it seems like the “truth” even if it isn’t necessarily the case. This isn’t helped by the fact that, in some cases, lines are changed or edited years later to match the common misquote. Even Disney has, at varying points, used the “mirror, mirror” version of the line in written materials. Maybe they remember it wrong, too.

Did you realize you’ve been misquoting Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs all this time? Are you going to change your quote? Let’s talk about it in the comments.