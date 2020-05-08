Marvel Fans Ecstatic Over Today's Nova News
Earlier today a report began to circulate that Marvel Studios is finally getting serious about Nova. The Illuminerdi first reported the development which hasn't been confirmed by the studio and which may be either a feature film or a Disney+ TV series. Either way, we now know that Marvel Studios is looking at bringing Richard Rider and/or Sam Alexander into the mix, finally, after years of pleas from fans. Naturally, fans of the characters and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole reacted with their trademark extreme enthusiasm to the news and we've collected some of the reactions below.
Though it's unclear what from this project could take, or even when it will be released by the studio, the wait for Nova in the MCU has been a long one. Though the Nova Corps made their debut in the Guardians of the Galaxy, the singular hero from the pages of Marvel Comics has not made an appearance. The character was originally supposed to debut in Avengers: Infinity War in the place of Bruce Banner/The Hulk, crashing through the window of the Sanctum Santorum to warn Doctor Strange of Thanos' impending arrival, but those plans were quickly nixed.
ComicBook.com did speak with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige about upcoming plans for Nova during an exclusive interview last year where he said that the character is definitely one with a lot of potential.
"Nova is… if we have a big board with a bunch of characters that have more immediate potential, Nova is on that board," Feige said. "Because of the connection to the Guardians universe, because there are more than one examples to pull from in the comics that are interesting. And you’re absolutely right, he was in the earliest drafts of the [Guardians of the Galaxy]."
Yes, please! #Nova https://t.co/qyohHQYQ4j pic.twitter.com/ADZlRvvqN3— Raf Grassetti 👾✍🏻 (@rafagrassetti) May 8, 2020
May 8, 2020
YESS!! FINALLLY!!!! MY GODDD!!! #Nova https://t.co/BcZ87JcKf2 pic.twitter.com/NVtBRoh3tz— ʀᴏɢᴜᴇ ☁️ (@ReubenGoma_) May 8, 2020
https://t.co/qkAsHEMu3c pic.twitter.com/HMUwzNdHHU— yoby🐯👀 (@birdsofgey) May 8, 2020
Black Knight, Nova , Moon Knight , Wanda, Dr Strange..... in Avengers 5 I want It https://t.co/N6lm4aJkpY— Miss Kit Harington 🖤 (@mahsalabbaf) May 8, 2020
Aaaaaa richard rider side to side with spidey gonna be awesome 🥺 https://t.co/75UXhpAV2J— Yus (@derp_pole) May 8, 2020
it’ll be easy to pull it off since the nova corps are already introduced in gotg https://t.co/ylqt1nU1oJ— alexis (@itbealexisirl) May 8, 2020
From the comments people either want Stephen Amell or Jared. Moments like this makes me ok with both the shows ending. https://t.co/dSfFWxFbPB— ♡ e.e.u ♡ (@anotherbrofan) May 8, 2020
Cast Jared Padalecki as Nova !!!— Gigi Stab 🇫🇷 waiting for Walker (@StabGigi) May 8, 2020
Keanu Reeves as Richard Rider please and thank you https://t.co/8YvhLQ9mmu— RedWolf (#OmnitrixSquad) (@Iam_RedWolf) May 8, 2020
