Marvel Fans Slice Blade Actor Stephen Dorff For Saying Black Widow “Looks Like Garbage”
Marvel fans are biting back at Stephen Dorff after the Blade actor said Black Widow "looks like garbage" and that he's "embarrassed" for star Scarlett Johansson. Dorff, who played vampire villain Deacon Frost opposite Wesley Snipes in the 1998 Marvel Comics adaptation Blade, made headlines when he told The Independent that Marvel Studios' latest, out July 9, "looks like a bad video game. I'm embarrassed for those people. I'm embarrassed for Scarlett! I'm sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I'm embarrassed for her. I don't want to be in those movies. I really don't."
In 2020, Dorff said he's "not the biggest fan of the superhero genre" because "he's not a kid anymore so if I was a kid, I'd probably love it." Despite his distaste for Marvel movies, Dorff told Entertainment Tonight he would reprise the Deacon Frost role in the next Blade, the Marvel Cinematic Universe-set reboot starring Mahershala Ali as the titular vampire hunter.
"I definitely would love to reinvent that character because that character's someone who really stands [the test of time]," Dorff said last year. "I still talk about [him] 20-something years later. I'm still signing Deacon Frost pictures out front today, so we'll see where it goes."
Dorff is the latest actor to make headlines for criticizing Marvel movies. Original The Incredible Hulk star Lou Ferrigno, who previously said he's "not very impressed" with Marvel's rebooted Hulk or actor Mark Ruffalo, shaded modern Marvel stars in recent weeks when Ferrigno tweeted he "can't think of another superhero that isn't in costume or CGI. Worked damn hard on my diet and exercise for the Hulk."
Ethan Hawke, who joins the MCU alongside Oscar Isaac in the upcoming Disney+ series Moon Knight, also received flack over comments made in 2018 when he criticized Hugh Jackman's X-Men swansong Logan and other superhero movies. "Now we have the problem that they tell us Logan is a great movie. Well, it’s a great superhero movie," Hawke told The Film Stage at the time. "It still involves people in tights with metal coming out of their hands. It's not Bresson. It's not Bergman. But they talk about it like it is."
Described by Marvel Studios as an "action-packed spy thriller," Black Widow stars Johansson in Natasha Romanoff's first solo film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Johansson, a veteran of the MCU since 2010's Iron Man 2, is joined by franchise newcomers Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, and David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov.
Here's what Marvel fans are saying about Dorff's reaction to Black Widow, which sparked a trending topic on Twitter:
Zero to Superhero
prevnext
Stephen Dorff : “I don’t want to be in Black Widow. It looks like garbage, like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for them, for Scarlett! I don’t want to be in those movies. I’ll find the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.”
Also Stephen Dorff : pic.twitter.com/B1w3bUKi0C— 🚶🏽♀️ (@formermerc) July 5, 2021
Biting Comments
Stephen Dorff: I don’t like Marvel movies. I’m embarrassed for Scarlet Johansson doing Black Widow. I’m going to look for the next Kubrick and work for him
The best thing Stephen Dorff will ever do: pic.twitter.com/6yyHBIf0U5— BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) July 5, 2021
prevnext
Stephen Dorff: “I don’t want to be in comic book movies”. Everyone: “this you?” pic.twitter.com/1Msg57bS7N— Camden W. | CHECK PINNED!!! (@ChannelCamden) July 5, 2021
Trying to Ice Skate Uphill
That's Stephen Dorff, star of Blade, inexplicably slagging off people for appearing in a comic book adaptation. https://t.co/NoPX4NaYk3— Mathew Buck (@FB_BMB) July 5, 2021
prevnext
Stephen Dorff: I’m embarrassed for Scarlett Johansson for being in Black Widow.
*googles Stephen Dorff acting credits*
Me: pic.twitter.com/G8KizydNUd— teatime75 (@teatime75) July 5, 2021
Beneath Me
Stephen Dorff? You mean Great Value Christian Slater?— josey king (@joseyking1919) July 5, 2021
“I don’t want to be in Black Widow”- Stephen Dorff
Black Widow: pic.twitter.com/FDLifpkNZp— laney (@dailylaney) July 5, 2021
prevnext
Like "American Hero", "Albion: The Enchanted Stallion", "Alone in the Dark" star Stephen Dorff, I, too, was not cast in "Black Widow" because I found the material beneath me. pic.twitter.com/mu63l1eoa9— The Hard to Believe Podcast (John Brooks) (@ProbablyRealJB) July 5, 2021
Shade Guaranteed
prev
stephen dorff doing the "Sir, I am a serious AC-tor" bit and talking about working for the next Kubrick while doing like, B-movie martial arts films, the TCM prequel movie and something called "Sex Guaranteed" is an excellent bit— Nathan Bernhardt (@jonbernhardt) July 5, 2021