Blade Star Trashes Black Widow Movie, Says It "Looks Like Garbage"

One of the stars of Blade thinks Black Widow “looks like garbage.” Stephen Dorff played Deacon Frost in the 1998 mega-hit, and he’s not too big of a fan of the latest MCU project. In an interview with The Independent, the actor did not mince words when asked about the state of Hollywood at the moment. Dorff had some scalding takes on the Oscars this year, calling it “the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever seen.” (While some would agree with that assessment, it is wild to see an actor take such candid aim at his contemporaries and the larger mechanisms of the business.) But, when the MCU’s next movie came up, he could hardly contain his contempt. The reviews for Black Widow have been positive so far, but the actor isn’t even going to give it that chance because of what he saw from the trailers.

“I still hunt out the good s**t because I don’t want to be in Black Widow,” he claimed. “It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett! I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.”

Comicbook.com’s Jaime Jirak had a blast with the Scarlet Johansson movie. She called it a wonderful return to the movies for Marvel Studios.

“Black Widow is well-paced and filled with exciting action sequences, led by director Cate Shortland. Making the movie a prequel to the last two Avengers films lowered the stakes by a large margin, but sometimes a fun little side quest is a preferable treat,” she argued. “The balance of action and comedy is an enjoyable return to Marvel's simpler days and while the movie isn't the franchise's all-time best, it has some of Marvel's best character dynamics to date. Black Widow never quite matches up to the perfection of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, but the film still marks the franchise's strongest action-packed spy thriller since the Cap sequel was released back in 2014.”

