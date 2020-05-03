Avengers: Endgame Fan Imagines Hulk's Soul World Vision

In Avengers: Endgame, Iron Man made the noble sacrifice that defeated Thanos, but it was the Hulk that undid the effects of Thanos' snap from Avengers: Infinity War. Fans didn't get to see either of the Avengers' vision in Soul World as they did with Thanos, though we know Tony Stark's would have his daughter Morgan all grown up. Fans are left to imagine what Bruce Banner's vision would have looked like. Salman Artworks imagined that Bruce's Soul World vision would bring him face-to-face with the Hulk, allowing the two sides of his personality to have a conversation. You can take a look below.

Hulk became "smart Hulk," merging Bruce Banner's personality with that of his alter ego, in Avengers: Endgame. This was after the Hulk took a beating from Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. The Hulk never got the proper rematch with Thanos that fans were expecting. Undoing the snap is the closest he ever got to payback for what happened in Avengers: Infinity War. Concept artwork confirmed that there were plans for Hulk to get a second shot at Thanos that never came to fruition.

In an interview, writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus explained why the rematch didn't happen. "The battle had all sorts of stuff in it. I don't know how long that battle is now, but it's not as long as you might think," McFeely said. "I know a lot of people were saying they can't wait for [Hulk and Thanos'] rematch. Well, that would've made sense had he not become Smart Hulk. He's a whole different thing, and that's not what drives him. So we never thought, "Oh, he really is trying to get a crack at Thanos now."

Ruffalo's future as the Hulk after Avengers: Endgame is uncertain. He says that an appearance in the upcoming She-Hulk series on Disney+ is still a possibility. “There’s nothing completely at a place where it’s a done deal,” Ruffalo said. “There’s some talk of having Banner/Hulk show up in She-Hulk. If we come up with something good, that would be really interesting. Right now that’s about it. That’s all there is on the table.”

He also has ideas for finally getting to make a standalone Hulk movie. “There’s an idea that I think could be really interesting,” Ruffalo said. “We’ve never really followed him into his life. He’s always kind of off on the side. He’s like the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the Avengers. It’d be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to him in between all these movies.”

