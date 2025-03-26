Iconic X-Men Movies Villain Will Make MCU Debut in Avengers: Doomsday

One of the most iconic actors who appeared in Fox’s X-Men film series is set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Today, Marvel finally unveiled the star-studded ensemble cast for the blockbuster, which brings together actors from all corners of the Marvel universe. It appears X-Men characters will have a key role to play in the movie. On the heels of learning the likes of Kelsey Grammer and Patrick Stewart are returning, it has now been confirmed that Ian McKellen will reprise his role as Magneto in Doomsday. His name is on one of the many chairs collected for Marvel’s cast reveal livestream on social media.

Videos by ComicBook.com

McKellen, of course, memorably played Magneto in all three installments of the original X-Men movie trilogy released from 2000-2006. He later reprised the role for a post-credits cameo in The Wolverine and co-starred in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past, which was his most recent appearance. Michael Fassbender portrayed a younger version of Magneto in four of Fox’s X-Men films.

Avengers: Doomsday, which hits theaters in May 2026, is currently in production. Marvel announced that filming has started during the cast confirmation event. The ensemble also includes several stars from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Thunderbolts*, and a plethora of other Multiverse Saga projects. Marvel Studios has also recruited several actors from Fox’s X-Men run, with James Marsden, Alan Cumming, and Rebecca Romijn returning alongside Grammer, Stewart, and McKellen.

Though McKellen hasn’t played Magneto in over a decade, there has routinely been speculation about his possible return to the Marvel universe. Back in 2023, Stewart teased that he and his long-time co-star were “not done,” suggesting that the two could have an eventual on-screen reunion. At the time, Stewart mentioned the possibility of appearing in Deadpool 3, but that did not come to pass.

The Doomsday cast lineup is full of surprises, but McKellen is arguably one of the more shocking additions. Still, his inclusion in the film is a welcome one. McKellen’s Magneto still ranks as one of the most beloved portrayal of a villain in comic book adaptations, as he proved to be the perfect fit for the role, crafting a well-rounded character who was equal parts sympathetic and powerful. While he may not have the biggest role in Doomsday, it’s still great that fans will be able to enjoy the actor’s Magneto one last time. Hopefully, it is a fitting send-off for the legend, honoring everything he brought to the part before paving the path forward for the MCU.

Kevin Feige has said the X-Men will be a vital part of the MCU’s future after Avengers: Secret Wars, and Marvel is reportedly in the early stages of figuring out casting for the franchise’s long-awaited X-Men reboot. But before that happens, the Fox actors will get one last opportunity to be in the spotlight. It’ll be interesting to see how these X-Men characters factor into Doomsday‘s plot. The movie has a lot of moving parts to juggle, and there are most likely going to be some characters who draw the short straw. It would be a shame if the Fox actors were relegated to mere cameos, but the Russo brothers have shown they have the ability to balance large Marvel casts before. If they’re making a big deal about bringing these characters back for one more round, they should have something special planned.