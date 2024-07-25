Marvel’s Kevin Feige Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this afternoon. In attendance were numerous actors from the course of the MCU, including Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Kathryn Hahn, Simu Liu, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Brie Larson and more. Introduced by his longtime creative partner Louis D’Esposito, Feige stepped up to the microphone to deliver some remarks of his own. He had some kind words for his mentor Laura Shuler Donner, and celebrated the presence and passion of nerds from every fandom. Check out some of his speech right here.

“Until this day, I thought the most nerve-racking thing was public speaking. Now I know the most nerve-wracking thing is just standing up there while other people speak about you.” Feige joked. “thank you everybody thank you to the city of Hollywood to the Chamber of Commerce. Obviously this is a dream come true. My parents, I’m so thankful they’re here today. They would bring me out here and my sister, when I was a kid from New Jersey. Once or twice we came to L.A. and we go to Disneyland, and we go to Universal Studios. We would come here to the Hollywood Walk of Fame and I would run with my disposable film camera and take pictures of the stars. The people I knew, but we make mental notes of the way many many names I didn’t know.”



Shawn Levy, Louis D’Esposito, Sebastian Stan, Chris Evans, Kathryn Hahn, David Harbour, Ke Huy Quan, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Simu Liu, Chris Pratt and Brie Larson at the ceremony honoring Kevin Feige with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame held in front of the El Capitan Theatre on July 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

He added, “When I got home to the school library and pulled out the Cyclopedia. That’s how long ago this was. And look up the names I didn’t know here on the walk of fame and that’s how I learned about people who are now my favorite writers and directors and producers. So I am incredibly proud to continue that legacy of the those who help make the magic behind the scenes.”

A Long Time Mission Accomplished

Kevin Feige at CinemaCon

Finally, also talked about getting to see the original Star Trek actors have their hand prints placed near the TCL Chinese Theatre earlier in his life. From that moment forward, Feige had the resolve to try and unite The Avengers, and have a similar event take place.

“That was an idea I had while being in the stands watching the Star Trek team do it, that if I could ever bring The Avengers together, that maybe we would all get our hands and cement, and I’d sneak in my a finger thumb. But they let me do both my hands, which was very nice,” Feige recalled. “To be able to say to me and to our cinematic universe, this is hallowed ground right here. Producing is all I’ve ever really wanted to do, ever since I knew it was a thing that a person could do. And, to be able to do it alongside the most talented actors and storytellers in the business is more than I could ever have asked for.”

