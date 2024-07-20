Marvel’s Kevin Feige Confirms When Avengers Tower’s New Owner Will Be Revealed

It’s probably the biggest question fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has — and no, we don’t mean what’s going on with the whole dead Celestial rising out of the ocean. The burning question that has MCU fans have been eager to get an answer two for years now is who bought the Avengers Tower and, as a follow up, when we’ll find out their identity. We still don’t have an answer to that question, but now Marvel chief Kevin Feige is confirming when that reveal will be made. Speaking with Comic Book ahead of the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, Feige was asked if the answer to the Avengers Tower question was the same as it had been previously and when we might finally get that information and Feige confirmed: he knows who bought it, it’s the same answer as previously, and yes, we’ll be finding out soon.

“Yes,” Feige said. “Yes, and yes.”

Of course, while “soon” is somewhat vague timeline and knowing that the answer as to who the new owner of Avengers Tower is hasn’t changed is also somewhat vague since fans don’t know that answer just yet, it at least seems like we’re getting much closer to the mystery being resolved. After all, it’s been a question fans have been asking since 2017 when Spider-Man: Homecoming revealed that Tony Stark had sold the iconic building. Since then, there’s been plenty of speculation as to who purchased the building but no reveal — though Echo executive producer Brad Winderbaum said last year that audiences will learn who the mysterious buyer is.

“Honestly, yes, you will,” Winderbaum said at the time.

The Captain America 4 Teaser Recently Acknowledged the Celestial Question

While it seems that the mystery of who bought the Avengers Tower is getting closer to being solved, another upcoming MCU film seems to have addressed another major fan question: when would the emergence of the dead Celestial finally be acknowledged? Released earlier this month, the first teaser trailer for Captain America: Brave New World offered up the first major, big-screen acknowledgement of the Celestial Tiamut’s emergence in Eternals back in 2021. A brief moment at the end of the Captain America 4 teaser showed Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) flying over the Indian Ocean and around Tiamut’s half-emerged corpse while engaged in some sort of battle. The context for the moment is unclear — this is a teaser trailer after all — but it marks the first time that the massive Celestial’s presence has been acknowledged in a major way in the MCU. Previously, the only mention of Tiamut was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it mention on a website shown on Jen Walters’ (Tatiana Maslany) computer in an episode of She-Hulk.

What is Deadpool About?

