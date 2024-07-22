Deadpool & Wolverine Premiere: How to Watch the Red Carpet Livestream

BFFs Deadpool and Wolverine are making their relationship red carpet official. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will join director Shawn Levy and Marvel Studios producer Kevin Feige to commemorate the Deadpool & Wolverine world premiere Monday in New York, where attendees will be the first to see the R-rated Marvel Studios movie before it hits theaters on July 26th. Those at home can tune in for exclusive red carpet interviews and watch along with the official livestream.

The Deadpool & Wolverine premiere will be streamed live on Monday, July 22nd, starting at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT via the YouTube player below. Fans can also watch on the Marvel website and the official Marvel Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, TikTok, and Threads social media accounts.

The first Deadpool & Wolverine reactions will drop on social media post-premiere at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT on Monday, with critics’ review embargo lifting at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 23rd. Advance tickets are now on sale and previews will start as early as 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25th; the first full-day showings start Friday, July 26th.

The film — which also stars returning Deadpool cast members Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), Stefan Kapičić (Colossus), Robe Delaney (Peter), Logan‘s Dafne Keen (Laura/X-23), and MCU newcomers Matthew Macfadyen (TVA Agent Paradox) and Emma Corrin (Cassandra Nova) — will feature the return of X2 and X-Men: The Last Stand actor Aaron Stanford (Pyro) among many more as-yet-unrevealed surprise cameos.

In the 34th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “A listless Wade Wilson (Reynolds) toils away in civilian life. His days as themorally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him,” the official synopsis states. “When his homeworldfaces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with aneven more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince areluctant Wolverine (Jackman) to – f—. Synopses are so f— stupid.”

The movie is produced by Feige, Reynolds, Levy and X-Menfranchise producer Lauren Shuler Donner. Wendy Jacobson (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) serves as executiveproducer alongside Marvel Studios co-president Louis D’Esposito (X-Men ’97), MaryMcLaglen (Free Guy), Josh McLaglen (The Adam Project), George Dewey (IF), Simon Kinberg (Logan), Jonathon Komack Martin (Deadpool 2), and Deadpool trilogy co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine opens only in theaters July 26th.