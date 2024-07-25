Deadpool & Wolverine: Kevin Feige Talks Hugh Jackman Recast

Deadpool & Wolverine has fans thinking about Hugh Jackman’s future in the MCU. Marvel studios had Kevin Feige addressed the idea of recasting the most memorable face of Wolverine in a recent interview with Discussing Film. The MCU architect knows that following Jackman is all but impossible. However, all of these roles do end up getting recast eventually. So, when Marvel Studios decides to debut their own version of the X-Men, there might be a symbolic torch passing moment with Jackman to a younger actor. Feige clearly has a great appreciation for the Wolverine star and his willingness to return to the role of the MCU. Whoever ends up being the X-Men hero in their universe will have to carve out their own take on Logan in order to move forward effectively.

“You know, Marvel is celebrating its 85th anniversary later this summer. That’s just the first 85 years, and Disney just celebrated 100 years as well,” Feige began. “I think these characters will be around for another 100 years, long after all of us. So, for sure, there will be [eventually another actor as Wolverine]. I think it will be in a very different style and in a different way. I also think if somebody were to attempt to do a Hugh Jackman as Wolverine impression, that would be a pretty big mistake.”

“As comic readers know, there have been various and very, very different versions of these characters over the decades,” he continued. “It would be fun to explore different ones someday down the line. Again, we don’t have immediate plans by any means. But in the decades to come, I think it’s inevitable. If that happens, it would have to be a very different and bold reinterpretation of [the character] because no one will be as great as Hugh Jackman at doing his version of Wolverine.”

Hugh Jackman Is Thrilled To Be Playing Wolverine Again

The best buds are back.

People have been loving the dynamic between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds during the press tour for this movie. They are full scale. Bromance has been on complete display in front of the entire fandom while they try to cross the globe. MTV News asked Jackman about the earlier takes on Deadpool’s third movie. He’s so thrilled to be on this ride and would have been absolutely gutted to miss out. The Wolverine actor thought he had hung up his claws after James Mangold’s Logan. But, Deadpool & Wolverine has proved to be worthy of that sacrifice.

“I would have been upset,” Jackman said when asked about those earlier directions for this film. “Every cell in my body was like, ‘I really want to do it.’ So I would have been heartbroken, I would have cried, I would have been angry. I probably would have ended the friendship, and filed for custody of his children.”

Who would you like to see play Wolverine?