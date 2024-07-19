Marvel Studios Boss Gives Major Update for Spider-Man 4 and X-Men Movie

Marvel Studios is set to usher in its next chapter at San Diego Comic-Con with an anticipated Hall H presentation, but Marvel isn’t waiting for SDCC to give fans some ideas about what’s coming down the line for the MCU. With Deadpool & Wolverine and X-Men ’97 bringing Marvel’s Merry Mutants back into the spotlight, fans are excited to find out what the MCU’s bigger plans for the X-Men are, though they also want anything new on what’s going on with Spider-Man’s next cinematic adventure. Thankfully Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige gave us a few compelling details on both franchises in a new interview with io9, addressing the status of the next Spider-Man film and the plans for bringing the X-Men to the MCU and which X-Men those might include.

The Future of Spider-Man

Marvel’s X-Men 97 and Spider-Man No Way Home

First up was addressing the plans for Tom Holland’s next adventure as Spider-Man. Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in 2021 to much praise and box office success, but Holland hasn’t suited up since. Instead, the Sony Spider-Verse has focused on spinning other characters from the universe into their own films, though to somewhat mixed success.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When asked what was happening with the next Spider-Man movie, Feige said it is being worked on at the moment, and they should actually have a first run of the script pretty soon. “Amy [Pascal] and I are working on it,” Feige said. “We have writers who are going to be delivering us a draft relatively soon.”

Welcome to the MCU

The other hot topic is the X-Men, especially as Deadpool & Wolverine plays with elements and characters from the X-Men’s 20th Century Fox universe. When asked about the approach to the X-Men in the MCU and the plans they have for mutantkind, Feige highlighted just how expansive the roster of characters is, so while there will be some you’ve seen utilized on the big screen before, there will also be plenty that you haven’t.

“Well, it’s that phrase we use often at Marvel, which is ‘It’s an embarrassment of riches,’” Feige said. “And there are a lot of great X-Men characters in the Deadpool & Wolverine film. There are a lot of great X-Men characters in all of the Fox versions of the X-Men films. And there are a lot of great X-Men characters that have never gone on the big screen. So I think as we always try to do, as we did when we made the arrangement with Sony for Spider-Man, you’ll probably see a mix of characters you’ve seen before and characters you’ve never seen before.”

“I think the success of X-Men ’97 was really exciting for us to see people revisit and reconnect with that world,” Feige said “And dare I say, the soap opera elements of that world, which is one of the things that’s so exciting to us about jumping into it finally in the MCU.”

Are you excited for the next era of the MCU? You can talk all things marvel and comics with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!