What Will Marvel Announce at Comic-Con?

It’s the eve before Comic-Con, and all eyes will soon turn to the San Diego Convention Center’s Hall H for the latest reveals in entertainment. Marvel Studios has two panels scheduled for the first time ever, a Thursday night presentation featuring the cast and crew of Deadpool & Wolverine and a general studio-oriented panel on Saturday. We’re here to talk about the latter of the two, which will likely have plenty of goods to tide fans over for the rest of the year.

After a handful of delays with the last slate reveal Marvel Studios dumped a few years back, we’re likely looking at a more conservative reveal this time around. That said there will likely still be a few moments that cause tremendous excitement for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Keep scrolling to see what we believe will be announced during this week’s Hall H presentation from Marvel Studios.

Captain America: Brave New World Trailer

We’ve already gotten a teaser for the next entry in Marvel’s Captain America franchise, but it’s pretty safe to say fans will get another look at the film given it’s the next movie release from Marvel Studios. That could come in the form of a longer trailer that will then be shared online, or it could be an extended clip. Either way, those in attendance at Hall H will probably get a better look at Harrison Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross/Red Hulk.

Thunderbolts Trailer

Another trailer that will likely be shown to those in Hall H is that for Marvel’s Thunderbolts*, which may or may not also get a new name during the panel as well. Either way, Lewis Pullman’s Sentry will likely be a major part of the trailer whenever it’s released online, so that’s something exciting you’ll be able to look forward to.

Fantastic Four Sizzle Reel





Fantastic Four hasn’t filmed enough to warrant a trailer release just quite yet, but the London-based production has been underway for at least some footage to be shown at Comic Con. Picture this: either Paul Walter Hauser shows up dressed as Mole Man, or a version of the Fantasticar shows up to “deliver” a sizzle reel to those in attendance. That’d be gnarly, right?

Russo’s Return

Few announcements made in Hall H would elicit the pop the Russo Brothers would get if they were in person at Hall H to reveal they’re the directors behind Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars. Speaking of which…

Avengers vs. X-Men

After Jonathan Majors was fired from being the MCU’s Kang, it was widely reported Avengers: The Kang Dynasty would no longer be the title of the fifth Avengers film. Instead, growing speculation online suggests the movie could be the one that widely introduces mutants to the franchise in the form of Avengers vs. X-Men, another adaptation of a beloved Marvel comic.

Avengers: Secret Wars Cast

Last but not least, Avengers: Secret Wars is the one film that has the ability of taking down Avengers: Endgame as Marvel’s highest-grossing. Not only would it be great for Hall H attendees to get confirmation the Russo Brothers will be the ones making the film, but just imagine the reaction if Marvel Studios confirmed a villain such as Dr. Doom would be the primary antagonist of the film.

Pure pandemonium.

*****

