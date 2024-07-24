Kevin Feige Comments on Marvel/DC Crossover: “Never Say Never”

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is taking on the question of a Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe crossover, telling fans that he will “never say never” to the possibility of it happening.

Feige is currently out on the press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine, and he sat down with Collider’s Steve Weintraub to discuss where things stand with the MCU, and what big events could be on the horizon. During the interview, it was brought up that one of Feige’s former employees, Guardians of the Galaxy Trilogy writer/director James Gunn, is now the head of DC Studios, and is launching the new DC Universe franchise.

With Gunn having close ties to Marvel Studios and DC Studios, the possibility for an MCU/DCU crossover event seems closer to being a reality than it’s ever been. While Kevin Feige didn’t acknowledge any active plans for a Marvel/DC crossover event, he did leave the door wide open for it to happen… one day:

“I think about it occasionally, like any fan would think about it. I don’t know when in the heck that would ever happen, or how that would happen. But we’ve been talking too long for me to go, “Never! We’d never be able to do that,” Feige explained. “We’ll never say never, but no, no plans. I’ve seen the paparazzi shots of the Superman set looking cool. So he’s [James Gunn] focusing on that. We’re focusing on this [Deadpool & Wolverine].”

For his part, James Gunn has been open about the fact that not only has he had an MCU/DCU crossover on the brain as well – but he’s had “very, very, light and fun” discussions about it:

“I’m certain that’s more likely now that I’m in charge [at DC]. Who knows? Gunn said. “That’s many years away, though … I think we have to establish what we’re doing [at DC] first. I would be lying to say that we haven’t discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun.”

When fans freaked out, thinking a Marvel/DC crossover was imminent, Gunn made sure to clarify that there will be about ten years of DCU films and TV shows before any franchise collabs happen:

“I think that it would look like something that would be happening in about ten years,” Gunn answered with a laugh. “Not today, because we have a whole bunch of other DC movies we need to tell. But yeah, I think it could be cool.”

The DCU will launch with the Creature Commandos animated series in December, followed by the Superman movie reboot on July 25, 2025. Deadpool & Wolverine releases in theaters this week.