Deadpool & Wolverine Director Shawn Levy Prasies Kevin Feige

It’s been two years since Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman announced they would be teaming up for the third Deadpool film, and the wait is finally over. Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters tomorrow night, and it’s currently “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes. There are a lot of people who made this film possible, including Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige. The producer has been very present during the Deadpool & Wolverine press tour, and it’s clear he has a lot of faith in the film and the franchise’s future. Today, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy took to Instagram to share some love for Feige ahead of the movie’s release.

“I couldn’t let this moment pass without a word about this baseball-capped legend,” Levy began. “The fact that @marvelstudios cinematic stories have had historic levels of success and global ubiquity is well-known and wildly impressive. Perhaps even more stunning –and the thing I’ve seen up close over this multi-year journey with Deadpool & Wolverine– is that Kevin has somehow done all this while being the most gracious, civil, supportive, collaborative, and humble person I’ve ever met in the entertainment industry.”

“Kevin’s authentic humanity is a REAL superpower, and it’s what makes him not just a legend, but something equally rare: a truly good man. It’s been the thrill of my career to play in his sandbox,” he added. You can view the director’s post here:

Shawn Levy Details How Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Embody Marvel Heroes:

Deadpool & Wolverine

When it comes to handing out praise, Levy isn’t stopping with Feige. ComicBook recently had the chance to chat with Jackman and Reynolds alongside Levy, and the director detailed how the duo embodies Marvel heroes.

“That’s a really good question,” Levy replied when ComicBook’s Brandon Davis mentioned how Reynolds and Jackman fall under the category of “no one else could play this part,” and asked how much of Reynolds has become Deadpool and how much of Jackman has become Wolverine. “I feel like, to your point, there’s been a bunch of Supermen, bunch of Batmen, bunch of Spideys, one of one,” Levy said, pointing to Jackman and Reynolds.

“And it’s because these guys are … there’s something in them. For Ryan, I just think that the speed of Wade Wilson’s mouth and mind it, nobody has that RPM level like Ryan Reynolds’ brain. It’s remarkable and it’s very ‘Merc with the Mouth’ perfection. With Hugh, it’s a little bit different, because Hugh is anything but raging. Hugh is the sweetest, kindest person I know. But there’s a reservoir darkness.”

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.