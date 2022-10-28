Marvel's Kevin Feige Explains What MCU Phase 4 Is About

Since Iron Man in 2008, Marvel Studios has introduced its characters in phases. The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 1 assembled Earth's mightiest heroes — Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) among them — culminating in The Avengers. After another three phases and 30 total films, the ever-expanding franchise has become a sprawling multiverse. Post-Avengers: Endgame and the end of the Infinity Saga, the MCU is host to a new generation of heroes: Black Widow (Florence Pugh). Shang-Chi (Simu Liu). Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac). Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). And soon, the new Black Panther (Letitia Wright), Riri Williams/Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), and Namor (Tenoch Huerta).

The MCU Phase 4 concludes in November with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (in theaters November 11th) and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (November 25th on Disney+). But the Multiverse Saga — spanning Phase 4, Phase 5, and Phase 6 — has yet to mine the depths of the Marvel Comics canon, which includes such heavy-hitters as the Fantastic Four, Doctor Doom, and the X-Men.

"The reason [Black Panther: Wakanda Forever] anchors Phase 4 — and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special — is because the phases are all about introductions. And Phase 4, think about all the characters we've met," Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige told Marvel.com at the Black Panther 2 world premiere. "And now, finally, in the finale of Phase 4, looking at it by phases, we meet an entire new kingdom and a character who is the very foundation of what we do at Marvel."

With even more heroes and Namor of Talokan surfacing in Wakanda Forever, Marvel's Phase 4 finale is — like Endgame before it — the end of one chapter and the beginning of another.

Marvel Phase 4 Timeline



Below are the Phase 4 movies and shows so far through Marvel Studios special presentation Werewolf by Night, sorted by release date:

WandaVision

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Black Widow

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

What If...?

Eternals

Hawkeye

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Moon Knight

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Ms. Marvel

Thor: Love and Thunder

I Am Groot

She-Hulk

Werewolf by Night

MCU Phase 5 Timeline



What If...? Season 2 (Animated Series, expected early 2023 on Disney+)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Movie, February 17th, 2023)

Secret Invasion (Series, Spring 2023 on Disney+)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Movie, May 5th, 2023)

Echo Season 1 (Series, expected Mid-2023 on Disney+)

The Marvels (Movie, July 28th, 2023)

Loki Season 2 (Series, Summer 2023 on Disney+)

X-Men '97 (Animated Series, Fall 2023 on Disney+)

Ironheart (Series, Late 2023 on Disney+)

Agatha: Coven of Chaos (Series, Late 2023 on Disney+)

Daredevil: Born Again (Series, Early 2024 on Disney+)

Captain America: New World Order (Movie, May 3rd, 2024)

Thunderbolts (Movie, July 26th, 2024)

Spider-Man: Freshman Year (Animated Series, Expected 2024 on Disney+)

Blade (Movie, September 6th, 2024)

Marvel Zombies (Animated Series, Expected 2024 on Disney+)

Deadpool 3 (Movie, November 8th, 2024)

MCU Phase 6 Timeline



Fantastic Four (Movie, February 14th, 2025)

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (Movie, May 2nd, 2025)

Armor Wars (TBA)

Untitled Marvel Studios Project (Movie, July 25th, 2025)

Untitled Marvel Studios Project (Movie, November 7th, 2025)

Untitled Marvel Studios Project (Movie, February 13th, 2026)

Avengers: Secret Wars (Movie, May 1st, 2026)

Untitled Marvel Studios Project (Movie, July 24th, 2026)

Untitled Marvel Studios Project (Movie, November 6th, 2026)

MCU Timeline in Chronological Order (2022)



Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

(2011) Captain Marvel (2019)

(2019) Iron Man (2008)

(2008) Iron Man 2 (2010)

(2010) The Incredible Hulk (2008)

(2008) Thor (2011)

(2011) The Avengers (2012)

(2012) Thor: The Dark World (2013)

(2013) Iron Man 3 (2013)

(2013) Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

(2014) Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

(2014) I Am Groot (2022)

(2022) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

(2017) Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

(2015) Ant-Man (2015)

(2015) Captain America: Civil War (2016)

(2016) Black Widow (2021)

(2021) Black Panther (2018)

(2018) Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

(2017) Doctor Strange (2016)

(2016) Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

(2017) Ant-Man and the Wasp (2017)

(2017) Avengers: Infinity War (2017)

(2017) Avengers: Endgame (2019)

(2019) Loki (2021)

(2021) What If...? (2021)

(2021) WandaVision (2021)

(2021) The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)

(2021) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

(2021) Eternals (2021)

(2021) Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

(2019) Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

(2021) Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

(2022) Hawkeye (2021)

(2021) Moon Knight (2022)

(2022) She-Hulk (2022)

(2022) Ms. Marvel (2022)

(2022) Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

(2022) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

