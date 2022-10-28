Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania IMAX Trailer Reveals the Bigger Picture

Ant-Man 3 is growing even bigger in IMAX. On Monday, Marvel Studios released the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer, revealing the first look at Avengers villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and future young Avenger Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton). After Marvel shared the small ant-sized Ant-Man trailer — to quote Zoolander, a "trailer for ants" — IMAX is showing off the large-screen format with a 1.90:1 Quantumania trailer. The IMAX trailer, which you can watch in the player below, gives an expanded look at the Quantum Realm and the super-sized adventure kicking off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Quantumania, which was filmed for IMAX, is director Peyton Reed's third film in the MCU trilogy following 2015's Ant-Man and 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp. And like its size-shifting superheroes, Quantumania is the biggest Ant-Man movie yet.

"We were thrilled to get to do a third Ant-Man movie and do a trilogy," Reed told EW. "And we knew if we were going to do that we wanted to do some things differently. We really wanted to take a hard left turn and make a movie that was even more epic, but still progress the story of these family dynamics and everything that's going on between Scott and Hope and Cassie."

With its bigger scope and scale, Quantumania sends the Ant-Fam — Cassie, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), and the original Ant-Man and Wasp Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) — on an Adventure Thru Inner Space an adventure into the Quantum Realm.

Quantumania Trailer in IMAX



Who Is the Villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?



"I can get you home, and give you more time," the time-lord Kang the Conqueror tells Scott, stranded in the Quantum Realm after an experiment gone awry. Kang is a multiversal variant of He Who Remains (played by Jonathan Majors in Loki), who preserved the MCU timeline by creating the Time Variance Authority.

He Who Remains warned of Kang in the first season finale of Loki, revealing of his warrior variants who waged a multiversal war: "To some of us, new worlds meant only one thing; new lands to be conquered." Kang will serve as the villain in the upcoming Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, the conclusion to Marvel's Multiverse Saga.

Quantumania Plot



Marvel describes Quantumania: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible."

Ant-Man 3 Release Date

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters and is playing in IMAX on February 17th, 2023.