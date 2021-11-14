Marvel’s Shang-Chi Deleted Scene Reveals [Spoiler] Was Supposed to Die

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, now streaming on Disney+. A deleted scene spares a character from death in the final battle of Shang-Chi. In the film’s finale, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and estranged sister Xialing (Meng’er Zhang) join their aunt Ying Nan (Michelle Yeoh) in defending the ancient village of Ta Lo from their father, Wenwu (Tony Leung), wielder of the powerful and mystical Ten Rings. Wenwu plots to open the Dark Gate, freeing the soul-devouring Dweller-in-Darkness on the dimension of Ta Lo — and the world.

Wenwu’s army, enforced by the cybernetic-blade-handed Razor Fist (Florian Munteanu), attacks the village as Wenwu uses the rings to destroy the Dark Gate. An opening unleashes an army of soul-sucking creatures on the battlefield, forcing the Ten Rings to stand with the warriors of Ta Lo and their weapons capable of killing the soul eaters.

In the deleted scene (via IGN), valet driver-turned-amateur archer Katy (Awkwafina) is anxious and overwhelmed. “I’m an amputee from Romania who shouldn’t be here either,” says Razor Fist, “but I’ve seen you drive and shoot better than most men in my army. Right now, the only thing that matters is stopping that monster.”

Before she can fire the shot that helps save Ta Lo, Katy needs her weapon. Having upgraded his razor attachment with a blade glowing with the magical energy of Ta Lo, Razor Fist cuts through the soul suckers and tosses Katy her bow. But it comes with a cost: Razor Fist is impaled and drained of his life force, his soul stolen to feed the Dweller-in-Darkness.

Razor Fist survives the theatrical cut of Shang-Chi, where Katy’s archery teacher Guang Bo (Yuen Wah) and Ten Rings assassin Death Dealer (Andy Le) perish in the battle of Ta Lo. A post-credits scene reveals Razor Fist to be the right-hand of Xialing, who has taken the throne and her father’s place as the new leader of the Ten Rings.

Munteanu previously revealed Shang-Chi cut Razor Fist’s big scene in the final battle and a backstory adding depth to his relationship with Wenwu.

“We had that big end battle, and you [originally] would have seen a bit more there from Razor Fist,” the actor told CBM. “I’m looking forward to people seeing that because there was a reason why he replaced his blade with the dragon sword and fights with two swords, but I don’t want to spoil too much, and I don’t want to give away too much.”

On Wenwu, Munteanu said, “I always call [him] stepdad because, at the end of the day, Wenwu gave him a new life and purpose and a home. He trained him and took him away from the streets. That’s also something you will see in the bonus material with his daughter [Xialing], so there’s more meaning to that than just following a new leader, but we’ll have to see what happens.”

Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now streaming for all subscribers on Disney+.

