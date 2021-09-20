Marvel Celebrates Shang-Chi Winning Box Office Three Weeks in a Row

Marvel moviegoers “can’t get enough” of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the #1 movie in the world for three weeks in a row. The Marvel Studios blockbuster, starring Simu Liu as the first big-screen Asian superhero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has grossed an estimated $320 million worldwide since opening only in theaters on September 3. Shang-Chi’s $176.9 million is pacing to pass Marvel’s own Black Widow at the domestic box office, where the Kevin Feige-led studio has claimed the top two spots for 2021. Watch the celebratory TV spot below.

“It might seem deceptively simple, and also mind-bogglingly complicated, but I think the secret is making really good movies that people really like, and want to see,” Shang-Chi producer Jonathan Schwartz told CinemaBlend about hitting with the latest Marvel blockbuster. “I mean, it all starts with leaving it all on the table for every movie, every time. No great ideas get left behind, and we don’t save anything for the sequel.”

Asked about a Shang-Chi 2, producer Feige told ComicBook that early reception to the first movie gives him “great hope” audiences will want to see more of characters like the titular martial arts hero (Liu) and Katy (Awkwafina).

“I’m always confident and nervous in equal proportions. The early reactions to the characters and to [Shang-Chi] itself gives me great hope that that people will want to see more of these characters,” Feige said in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com. “We certainly have many ideas of where to take them and where to put them. And…what’s so fun, we know the movie’s working when it’s not just the title character that people ask about, but it is the co-stars or the supporting players that people ask about.”

“And in this movie in particular, that’s heartening because we think they’re spectacular,” continued Feige, “and we think they have great potential in the future.”

Starring Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, and Tony Leung, Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now playing only in theaters.