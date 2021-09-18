Marvel’s Shang-Chi Wins Third Weekend at the Box Office

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is on top of the box office for the third straight weekend. Shang-Chi . In its third weekend, it’ll add another $21 million to its domestic box office gross, bringing its total to $176.1 million. Shang-Chi‘s strong performance at the box office seems to have inspired Disney to keep its remaining film debut in 2021 to theater-exclusive releases, including the next Marvel Cinematic Universe installment, Marvel Studios’ . Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has benefited from a strong critical reception and fan reaction. ComicBook.com’s Jamie Jirak gave the film a 4.5-out-of-5 review:

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best origin stories to date, filled with stunningly choreographed action, unexpected laughs, and a whole lot of heart,” she writes. “Even if you’re unfamiliar with the Shang-Chi comics, this film is worth seeing on the big screen. And be sure to stick around for both the mid-credits and post-credits scenes, which are guaranteed to please any Marvel fan. With the addition of Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Meng’er Zhang, the future of the MCU is looking bright.”

Also on this week’s chart, Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy proves resilient, while Cry Macho, Candyman and Malignant round out this week’s top five films. Keep reading to see the full list of this week’s biggest box office film.s

1. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Week Three

Weekend: $21 million

$21 million Total: $176.1 million

Martial-arts master Shang-Chi confronts the past he thought he left behind when he’s drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a screenplay he co-wrote with Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham, based on a story by Cretton and Callaham. The film stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, and Tony Leung.

2. Free Guy

Week Four

Weekend: $5 million

$5 million Total: $108.4 million

When a bank teller discovers he’s actually a background player in an open-world video game, he decides to become the hero of his own story — one that he can rewrite himself. In a world where there’s no limits, he’s determined to save the day his way before it’s too late, and maybe find a little romance with the coder who conceived him.

Free Guy is direct by Shawn Levy and written by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn. It stars Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Joe Keery.

3. Cry Macho

Opening Weekend

Total: $4.7 million

A onetime rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder, in 1978, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home and away from his alcoholic mum. Crossing rural Mexico on their back way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman may find his own sense of redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man.

Cry Macho is directed by Clint Eastwood. Screenwriter Nick Schenk adapted the film from the 1975 adventure novel of the same name by N. Richard Nash. Eastwood stars alongside Dwight Yoakami.

4. Candyman

Week Four



Weekend: $3.47 million

$3.47 million Total: $53.1 million

In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, Anthony and his partner move into a loft in the now gentrified Cabrini. A chance encounter with an old-timer exposes Anthony to the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to use these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, he unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence.

Candyman is directed by Nia DaCosta from a screenplay she co-wrote with Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld. The film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo. Vanessa Williams, Tony Todd, and Virginia Madsen.

5. Malignant

Week Two

Weekend: $2.65 million

$2.65 million Total: $9.8 Million

Paralyzed by fear from shocking visions, a woman’s torment worsens as she discovers her waking dreams are terrifying realities.

Malignant is directed by James Wan from a screenplay by Akela Cooper and an original story by Wan, Cooper, and Ingrid Bisu. The film stars Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, and Michole Briana White.

6. Copshop

Opening Weekend

Total: $2.475 million

Screaming through the Nevada desert in a bullet-ridden car, wily con artist Teddy Murretto hatches a plan to hide out from lethal assassin Bob Viddick. He punches rookie officer Valerie Young to get himself arrested and locked up in a small-town police station. However, jail can’t protect Murretto for long as Viddick schemes his own way into detention, biding his time in a nearby cell until he can complete his mission.

Copshop is directed by Joe Carnahan from a screenplay he co-wrote with Kurt McLeod, based on a story by McLeod and Mark Williams. It stars Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, and Alexis Louder

7. Jungle Cruise

Week Eight

Weekend : $2.06 million

: $2.06 million Total: $112.6 million

Dr. Lily Houghton enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon in his ramshackle boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal — a discovery that will change the future of medicine.

Jungle Cruise, based on the Disney Parks attraction, is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from Glenn Ficarra, John Requa, and Michael Green’s screenplay. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.

8. Paw Patrol: The Movie

Week Five

Weekend: $1.7 million

$1.7 million Total: $37.1 million

When their biggest rival, Humdinger, starts wreaking havoc as the mayor of Adventure City, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge. Armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol joins forces with a savvy dachshund to save the citizens of Adventure City.

Paw Patrol: The Movie is directed by Cal Brunker, and written by Billy Frolick, Brunker, and Bob Barlen. The film’s voice cast includes Kingsley Marshall, Keegan Hedley, Shayle Simons, Lilly Bartlam, Ron Pardo, Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry, Jimmy Kimmel, and Will Brisbin.

9. The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Opening Weekend

Total: $653,000

In the 1970s, Tammy Faye Bakker and her husband, Jim, rise from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park. Tammy Faye becomes legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, financial improprieties, scheming rivals and a scandal soon threaten to topple their carefully constructed empire.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is directed by Michael Showalter, written by Abe Sylvia, and based on the 2000 documentary of the same name by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. The biopic stars Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones and Vincent D’Onofrio.

10. Don’t Breathe 2

Week Five

Weekend: $640,000

$640,000 Total: $31.3 million

A blind veteran must use his military training to save a young orphan from a group of thugs who break into his home.

Don’t Breathe 2 is directed by Rodo Sayagues, from a screenplay by Fede Álvarez. The film stars Stephen Lang, Brendan Sexton III, and Madelyn Grace.