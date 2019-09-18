Marvel Star Mark Ruffalo Shares Trailer for Newest Film, Dark Waters

Mark Ruffalo is best known for playing Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but his acting career goes back much further. The actor has been involved with many films that tackle serious subjects throughout his career, and his latest is no exception. Last year, it was announced that Ruffalo would be teaming up with Participant Media and Todd Haynes (Carol, I’m Not There) to tell the story of Robert Bilott, the lawyer who went to battle against the chemical company DuPont. The film is called Dark Waters, and Ruffalo just shared its first trailer.

“This one is special to me. It’s the story of a real-life hero. And some heroes have their strength on the inside,” Ruffalo wrote.

The new film is based on a New York Times article that profiled Bilott, titled The Lawyer Who Became DuPont’s Worst Nightmare. After working as a corporate defense attorney for eight years, Bilott “took an environmental suit that would upend his entire career and expose a brazen, decades-long history of chemical pollution.”

This is not Ruffalo’s first time working with Participant Media, having previously starred in their revered film Spotlight, which won two Oscars, including Best Picture. Ruffalo’s role in the film also earned him his third Oscar nomination for acting, previously having been nominated for Foxcatcher in 2015 and The Kids Are All Right in 2011.

Ruffalo’s next project is the HBO series, I Know This Much Is True, in which the actor plays twins, Dominick and Thomas Birdsey. He’ll also be returning Marvel to lend his voice to What If…?, the new animated show from Disney+ that will follow various Marvel characters in alternate scenarios. Currently, he’s in pre-production for Newsflash, the upcoming biographical film that will seem him as Don Hewitt, Chris Pine as Walter Cronkite, and possibly Logan Lerman as Dan Rather.

Dark Waters hits theaters on November 22nd.