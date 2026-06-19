Spider-Man: Brand New Day Hides the MCU’s Biggest Anti-X-Men Weapon in Plain Sight

Spider-Man: Brand New Day increasingly feels as though it’s packed with major X-Men references. Most viewers believe Sadie Sink is playing the MCU’s version of Jean Grey, making her the first major X-Men character to appear in the 616 universe. But there’s so much more to it than that; the recent trailer also confirms the introduction of a surprising X-Men villain, William “Bill” Metzger. In the comics, this Z-list Marvel villain leads one of many anti-mutant factions, and became tied to the Sentinel program that created gigantic mutant-hunting robots.

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In the MCU, Tramell Tillman’s Metzger is leader of Damage Control. Introduced in Spider-Man: Homecoming, this organization – a division of the Department of Defense that works with Stark Industries – began with responsibility for cleaning up after superhero fights. Damage Control has gradually morphed into a sort of metahuman police force, investigating Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home; the Marvel TV shows have also revealed they run various Supermax prisons, recruiting some superhumans as “assets.” And that’s where some major X-Men setup comes in.

Bruce Banner’s Gamma Technology Is a Major Anti-Mutant Weapon

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The new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer reveals why Peter Parker will go to Bruce Banner for help; something is dangerously wrong with Spider-Man’s powers, and his DNA is undergoing a mysterious mutation. Banner has developed the technology to suppress mutated DNA, the key to his controlling the Hulk; we saw the tech before, in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but we’ve never heard it described using these words before. The concept is identical to one we’ve seen in the X-Men comics and TV shows: mutant power inhibitors.

In the comics, this technology was actually invented by the mutant inventor named Forge. It’s typically associated with inhibitor collars from Genosha, a nation that saw mutants as a resource to be used; writer Chris Claremont used Genosha as a metaphor for Apartheid South Africa, and actually penned a story in which the X-Men overthrew a national government. Recognizing the limits of this concept – which naturally raised the question of whether the X-Men would ever do the same with the United States – he subsequently scattered the X-Men using mystical portals, eventually reforming them in a new era. But the tech has resurfaced many times, and it’s always been dangerous.

Marvel’s X-Men writer Lee Sung Jin recently explained Marvel’s approach with the X-Men, pointing to the Claremont era for inspiration even as he insisted the studio would be telling new stories. That in itself raised a lot of eyebrows, because Fox’s X-Men movies drew on many different Claremont stories. But the Genosha era hasn’t been properly explored in any other medium since the classic 1990s X-Men: The Animated Series, which saw the inhibitor collars used against the X-Men themselves. The Hulk’s inhibitor technology potentially sets this story up – and it may even explain Sink’s Jean Grey, who feels more like a revolutionary than a hero.

Bruce Banner’s Inhibitor Technology is Tied to Stark Industries

When Bruce shows Peter his gamma device, we can notice the Stark Industries logo on it. This tells us that Bruce is still using Iron Man's technology. pic.twitter.com/fMnVDHrGnR — 𝒫𝓇𝒶𝓈𝒽𝒶𝓃𝓉🍁 (@shantplace) June 18, 2026

It’s worth a closer look at Bruce Banner’s inhibitor technology. It features a smart Easter egg to Hulk’s first Amazing Spider-Man appearance, a delightful detail. More importantly, though, the tech also carries a Stark Industries logo. It’s possible Banner is simply repurposing old technology, but a more likely alternative – given the prominent placement of the logo – is that it’s an actual piece of Stark Industries tech. We haven’t seen much of the company since Avengers: Endgame, but it would make sense for the company to be developing this kind of technology.

That’s especially true if Stark Industries is still tied to Damage Control. In that scenario, it would mean William Metzger’s group already has the technology to neutralize any mutant (or, indeed, any being whose powers are based on “mutated DNA,” which seems to include the Hulk). Damage Control will presumably play a major role in the Mutant Saga, given they’d certainly be interested in random individuals spontaneously super-powers. Combine this with Metzger’s comic book role, and we’ve got an anti-mutant force who already have the tech they need to take on the X-Men.

We still don’t know much about the MCU’s Mutant Saga. But that makes clues like this all the more important; they give us a sense of the ideas in play, the characters and concepts we could finally see become part of this vast shared universe. Realistically, there’s no way all this is a coincidence; the setup is there, we know the X-Men are coming, and the potential s absolutely thrilling.

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