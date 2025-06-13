Marvel Is About to Answer Major MCU Questions (But Now How Fans Expect)

It’s safe to say Marvel has a habit of keeping some of its mysteries close to its chest. The identity of the Avengers Tower buyer took the best part of a decade to be revealed, and some MCU questions will simply never be answered. But now, Marvel Studios is set to provide fans with an unprecedented look inside some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most iconic and mysterious locations, though perhaps not in the way many were anticipating.

Publisher Dorling Kindersley (DK) has announced the upcoming release of Marvel Studios Cross-Sections, an official guide by Liz Marsham, an author with notable experience in other Marvel-themed books, including co-authoring Marvel Powers of a Girl and involvement with DK’s Marvel Fearless and Fantastic! Female Super Heroes Save the World.. This new book promises to peel back the layers of famous MCU landmarks, including detailed diagrams and never-before-seen interior views of places like the Avengers Tower, which has recently been rebranded as the Watchtower following the events of Thunderbolts* and the creation of the New Avengers.

DK has a significant history of creating comprehensive visual guides for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having released several key volumes that offer fans deeper insights into the MCU’s lore and visual design. Among these is the Marvel Studios Visual Dictionary, a book that typically provides detailed annotations and information on characters, props, and technology seen across the films. Another notable publication is Marvel Studios 100 Objects, which likely focuses on significant artifacts and items within the MCU, detailing their history and importance. Furthermore, DK published The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline, a crucial resource for fans attempting to piece together the complex chronology of the sprawling franchise’s many films and series. These previous titles demonstrate DK’s commitment to meticulous detail and canonical accuracy, setting a precedent for the kind of in-depth exploration Marvel Studios Cross-Sections will offer for MCU locations.

The Avengers Tower, as it appeared in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, is a centerpiece of the new book, with its cover displaying a bisected view of the building that reveals the Quinjet landing pad, common areas, and lower levels. This depiction focuses on the period when the team used it as their primary home base after SHIELD’s fall. The Quinjet itself, the Avengers’ signature aircraft, is also given a detailed cross-section in Marvel Studios Cross-Sections, allowing readers to see into the vessel’s main hold and propulsion systems, with illustrations showing the original six Avengers members. Additionally, the technologically advanced nation of Wakanda will be explored through the Wakanda Citadel. Previewed pages showcase the splendor of the Citadel, which houses the nation’s throne room and is central to Wakandan governance, with further detail applied to key areas like the hangar bay for the Black Panther’s private airship and Wakanda’s fleet of Royal Talon Fighters.

What Other MCU Secrets Could Be Unearthed?

Image courtesy of Dorling Kindersley

While the Avengers Tower and Wakandan locations are confirmed highlights, the vastness of the Marvel Cinematic Universe offers numerous other significant and enigmatic places that Marvel Studios Cross-Sections could explore, providing answers to long-held fan questions. One prime candidate is the Avengers’ sprawling Upstate New York compound. This facility served as the team’s primary headquarters for a significant period, from after the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron until its destruction by Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Despite its frequent on-screen appearances, the compound’s layout has been notably inconsistent across different MCU projects. This book could offer a standardized layout, resolving these visual discrepancies and providing a cohesive understanding of the facility’s various sections, training areas, and living quarters during its operational years.

Another fascinating locale ripe for a detailed cross-section treatment is Knowhere, the severed head of an ancient Celestial being that became the Guardians of the Galaxy’s headquarters. The sheer scale and unique anatomy of a Celestial, converted into a habitable spaceport, present a rich opportunity for intricate diagrams. The book could detail its various districts, hidden pathways, the internal structure of the Celestial itself, and even specific establishments or the Guardians’ customized living spaces within the massive structure. Furthermore, with the MCU’s continued expansion, other locations like the Sanctum Sanctorum with its mystical and dimensionally transcendental architecture, the advanced city of Chronopolis from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, or even the interworkings of the Time Variance Authority’s facilities could be explored.

Marvel Studios Cross-Sections is scheduled for release on October 4, 2025.

Which MCU location are you most excited to see detailed in Marvel Studios Cross-Sections? Let us know in the comments!