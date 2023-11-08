Marvel Studios Releases Excuse Slip for Loki Season 2 Finale and The Marvels

Loki Season 2 and The Marvels are dropping on the same day and Marvel Studios is writing you a doctor's note to get out of work or school. On social media, the studio has you covered if you need a convenient excuse to come into work a little late or not at all. The Marvels hits theaters tomorrow across the United States. That premiere runs alongside Loki Season 2's big finale episode at 6pm PT. So, that's a whole lot of Marvel content to go around. As the season has streched onward, longtime fans have been responding warmly to Tom Hiddleston's latest stint as the trickster god. Over on the other side of the multiverse, Brie Larson's big return as Captain Marvel hints at major developments for the franchise.

On social media, Marvel Studios included the following, "Dear *blank*, Please excuse *blank* early from work/school on Thursday November 9, 2023. The Loki Season 2 finale and The Marvels premiere Thursday night, and they cannot miss what happens next in the MCU. Thank you for your understanding. For All Time. Always. Higher. Further. Faster. @MarvelStudios."

Loki Season 2's Finale Kicks Off Tomorrow

Cinematographer Isaac Bauman worked on Loki this season and is teasing massive things for the final two episodes. ComicBook.com spoke to Bauman about Episodes 5 and 6 before they aired. He says that the "most meaningful day" on-set happened filming these two entries. Loki has really been the story of Tom Hiddleston's trickster god being forced to confront the fact that he's really lonely. Stopping Kang the Conqueror's multiversal war is just a point on the way to that journey.

"We shot the climactic sequence of the season, at least a major piece of it, the significant piece, on a single day, on a sound stage very near the end of our shoot," Bauman revealed during our interview. "I think it was probably the most meaningful day of the whole production because you could feel just the weight of this story, Loki's story, which has gone on for so long, closing this chapter at least."

"It felt like once we're finished shooting this sequence, we as a crew, as creatives, we have now contributed a very significant chapter in the story of one of the greatest characters of our generation," Bauman continued. "It actually felt that way on set, which is incredible."

What's The Deal With Loki Season 2?

"Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing."

"Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Which one of these two projects are you watching first this weekend? Let us know down in the comments!