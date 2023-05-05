Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director Hints at Marvel's Comic-Con Panel

Following their return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor: Love and Thunder, the Guardians of the Galaxy may have their next destination: San Diego. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige confirmed on Friday the studio is hosting a Hall H panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con — its first since 2019 when Marvel announced a slew of projects, including Thor 4, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the Blade reboot. On Twitter, Guardians writer-director James Gunn hinted the cosmic group of superheroes is participating in Marvel's presentation ahead of the Disney+ Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and 2023's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Reacting to news of Marvel Studios' return to Hall H, Gunn tweeted, "Oh yeah?" The Guardians director subsequently liked a tweet showing himself on stage at Comic-Con 2016, where Gunn and the cast presented new footage from 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Guardians Vol. 3, dated for theatrical release on May 5 of next year, wrapped filming this May 6. Returning to the MCU for the first time since 2017, Gunn reunites with stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and franchise newcomer Will Poulter as the cosmic Adam Warlock.

Gunn also writes and directs The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, a canon, live-action special that will queue up Vol. 3. The threequel takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder, the Thor sequel from director Taika Waititi releasing in theaters on July 8.

Marvel Studios has not announced its Comic-Con 2022 plans, but upcoming releases include She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (an original series streaming August 17 on Disney+), the untitled Marvel Halloween Special (fall 2022 on Disney+), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (in theaters November 11), and 2023 films Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels. Disney will debut Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in theaters on May 5, 2023.

Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder is playing in theaters on July 8. This year's in-person San Diego Comic-Con runs Thursday July 21 – Sunday July 24.