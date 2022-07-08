New Thor: Love And Thunder Trailer Reveals Lots of New Footage

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, in honor of "THORsday," aka Thursday. This new Thor 4 trailer reveals lots of new footage from Taika Waititi's Thor Ragnarok sequel – so whether or not to view it – this close to release day – is something every Marvel fan has to decide for themselves. Since we're obligated to see it, we're happy to report that the angle of this latest (final?) Thor 4 trailer is the best yet, highlighting the camaraderie of Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, and Taika Waititi's Korg.

As a comedic roadtrip ensemble movie, Thor: Love and Thunder actually looks pretty great! The zany humor that Waititi has infused this movie with looks zanier by the minute – which will either delight or upset Marvel fans, depending on how they currently view Thor: Ragnarok and the franchise's turn toward humorous satire. Shots like Hemsworth doing the Jean-Claude Van Damme split are pretty golden, and guest appearances fro the likes of the Guardians of the Galaxy look like they will be even more fun than we originally thought.

This isn't the only new footage that Thor: Love and Thunder is showing off. The cast is currently out doing the press and promotional tour for the film, and theyre bringing along a bunch of new clips with them.

At the moment it's hard to gauge just how much anticipation (or not) there is for Thor: Love and Thunder. Marvel is certainly pumping up these new promotional clips and trailers with select shots that are certainly going to generate buzz within the fandom: case in point, the shot of a couple Celestials watching Thor and co. take off in a chariot pulled by screaming goats. Is there any Marvel Cinematic Cosmic Universe that this film will not crossover with (Guardians, Eternals, anyone new)?

Thor's retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th.