Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Luna Lauren Velez Reveals Script Made Her Cry

Sony Pictures Animation is getting ready to release Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse into theaters next week, and fan excitement is at an all-time high. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will show the return of Miles Morales (Shamiek Moore), and it looks like he's gotten himself into a major dilemma. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse looks like a good time at the movies, and initial reactions to the sequel back that up. If Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was any indicator, then you already know that the sequel will have the same feel. But it seems that one of the film's stars actually cried while reading the script. While on the red carpet at the world premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Luna Lauren Velez got the chance to speak with ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine and spoke on a moment that Rio and Miles Morales share: "It made me cry doing it".

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Composer On Sequel's Score

Composer Daniel Pemberton also had the chance to chat with ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine, and he revealed that he wants to "rewrite the rules" of superhero movies.

"It's crazy. I think the thing that's been interesting about this movie is trying to develop a really strong identity that only feels like that film. I don't; I didn't want to write a score that sounds like every other superhero movie, and they didn't want to make a film that looks like every other superhero movie," Pemberton told us. "So we were trying to rewrite the rules from day one. So where you think the first film was rewriting the rules, this film is expanding that rule book. We're trying to create this crazy sonic and visual universe that feels different from anything else that's out there."

Black Adam star Aldis Hodge Praise Spider-Verse Sequel's Representation

"So for me, one of the grandest things that it does is it normalizes seeing us in places where people have to accept us without question, right? 'Oh why are your there? And do we have to explain our way?' No, it just is what it is, right? That's the, to a degree in terms of representation, equity that we're also looking for culturally is just to walk in a space without having to explain why we're there or who we are just accept that it's normal," Hodge told us while on the red carpet for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. "So, I love to see that because when you see little black and brown kids and they're looking at that and for them that's what they're gonna grow up with. They're not gonna know anything different. So, this might be a little bit further down the line but we're talking about changing the mindset of a generation, the next generation and they're gonna treat how they see themselves differently than how we treat ourselves. And they're gonna do it in a more progressive way. So, it means a lot."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 2nd!

