7 Powerful Hulk Forms We’ve Never Seen in the MCU (& 1 We Actually Might)

In the comics, Hulk has been shown in many powerful forms, and very few of them have actually featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since first being created in 1962 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Hulk has grown to become one of Marvel’s most recognizable and beloved characters. The story of scientist Bruce Banner and his gamma-infused alter-ego, the Hulk, has been adapted numerous times, with the movies of the MCU delivering one of the most successful and beloved iterations of the hero to date. Hulk has featured in many stories in the MCU, but naturally, the franchise has been unable to adapt all of his comic book stories.

While there have been many great Hulk scenes in the MCU, the franchise has neglected a few key parts of his comic book story. One of the most glaring is the franchise’s apparent reluctance to introduce some of Hulk’s other forms. Considering the character has been through numerous incredibly powerful iterations in the comics, their omission from the MCU has been a point of contention for many fans. While some of them may never be adapted, there is still an outside chance that some will be used within the MCU.

7) Gray Hulk

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Gray Hulk, also known as Joe Fixit, is one of the oldest incarnations of the hero. While Joe isn’t necessarily the most powerful of Hulk’s many forms, he has featured in the character’s comic book stories for decades. His backstory separates him from the likes of Savage Hulk, with the comics giving him a narrative arc and character development all his own. Marvel has established many different Hulk colors, and though Gray Hulk is one of the most-explored in the comics, he has not yet featured in the MCU.

6) Devil Hulk

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Also known as the Immortal Hulk, the Devil Hulk is one of the more monstrous and interesting forms the character has taken on in the comics. As the personification of Bruce Banner’s resentment, Devil Hulk serves as both a dark Hulk villain and an incredibly important aspect of the character’s personality. Adapting Devil Hulk into the live-action MCU would be incredibly difficult, but he’s undeniably one of the stronger forms the character has taken on in the comics.

5) Green Scar

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The iteration of the character known as the Green Scar is one of the most important Hulk personalities in the comics, and could also potentially appear in the MCU’s future. An identity formed to survive on Sakaar, the Green Scar combines the sheer power of the Savage Hulk with the intellect of Gray Hulk and is then further empowered by rage. The Green Scar is a key part of the World War Hulk storyline, making his MCU appearance seem more plausible than most if the story is actually adapted in the franchise.

4) Maestro

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Often considered one of the most powerful Hulk villains, Maestro is a version of the Hulk from an alternate future in which the Earth has been devastated by nuclear war. Maestro is essentially Hulk with any sense of morality stripped away, having killed all of his enemies, including Hercules, in order to assert himself as the leader of the Earth’s survivors. Maestro is undoubtedly one of the more powerful Hulk forms, but it doesn’t seem likely we’ll see him adapted into the MCU any time soon.

3) Venom-Hulk

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

As part of the Absolute Carnage crossover, the Hulk was shown to serve as the host for the Venom symbiote in order to fight the titular villain. This Hulk form is a pretty straightforward mash-up of the two incredibly powerful Marvel characters, boasting the combination of their respective abilities. Establishing the events leading up to their collaboration would be a tall order for the MCU, making it seem near-impossible that the Venom-Hulk will ever feature in the live-action franchise.

2) Weapon H

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Considered by some to be the craziest version of Hulk ever, Weapon H is essentially the fusion of Hulk and Wolverine’s DNA. Naturally, this leads to the character possessing the most iconic features of each character, boasting Hulk’s size and strength with Wolverine’s healing factor and retractable claws. Weapon H is a great concept, but it’s not one that has yet been featured in the MCU, and doesn’t seem likely to be adapted in the franchise’s future, either.

1) Blue Hulk

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

While there have been a few different iterations of the Blue Hulk in Marvel Comics, the most powerful is the version known as the Captain Universe Hulk. Created when the limitless Uni-Power bonded with Bruce Banner, Blue Hulk retained the Hulk’s incredible strength while also gaining the power of Captain Universe. Considering the MCU hasn’t set up Captain Universe, the introduction of the cosmic-level Hulk doesn’t seem like something we can expect to see in the franchise, even if the Blue Hulk is one of the character’s most powerful forms.

