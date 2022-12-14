Marvel's Eternals Star Reacts to Negative Reviews

Before Eternals was released in theaters, it looked like it would be a very different film from what Marvel Studios had released before, and it turns out that it was. The film opened to some pretty staggering reviews and quickly became the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a negative score on Rotten Tomatoes. No one could have seen the negative reactions coming as Eternals had a lot going for it. Academy Award winning director Chloe Zhao was at the helm and it featured a star studded cast that consisted of Angelina Jolie, Selma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Brian Tyree Henry and Kumail Nanjiani. The latter of which has finally broken his silence on the film's negative reaction. While making an appearance on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Nanjiani revealed that Eternals critical consensus bummed him out.

"I love Eternals. I think it's fantastic. It did bum me out that it was sort of divisive," Nanjiani revealed. "Chloe [Zhao] made a very, very ambitious huge movie that's very different from most comic book movies, you know, she went for a really really high bar."

The studio unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is exclusively in theaters now!

What do you think about his comments? Did you like Eternals? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!