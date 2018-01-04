It’s ‘Mary Poppins’ Dooney and Bourke Bags Y’all

Dooney & Bourke are known for their gorgeous, high-end Disney-themed bags, but the items in their new Mary Poppins collection are practically perfect.

The lineup includes a crossbody wallet and a tote with a repeating pattern that features Mary Poppins, penguins, a carousel horse, and a hat. There’s also a “Doctor Bag” satchel that includes the same repeating pattern on the sides, with a large Mary Poppins pattern on the front and back. The entire lineup can be ordered here – just remember that quality never comes cheap. Just make sure to use the code FREESHIP at checkout to score free shipping from shopDisney. Check out the product specs and materials for each bag below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mary Poppins Doctor Bag Satchel:

• Screen art on coated cotton

• Stitched leather finishings

• Zip top closure with braided leather pull

• Three interior pockets, including cell phone pocket

• Interior zip pocket with leather pull

• Interior key hook

• Polished hardware

• Metal feet

• Leather carry handles

• Fabric lined

• Detachable, adjustable leather shoulder strap with buckle and lobster claw clasps

• ”Dooney & Bourke Since 1975” embossed leather label inside

• ”Dooney & Bourke” embossed metal label on front

Mary Poppins Tote:

• Screen art on coated cotton

• Stitched leather finishings

• Magnetic snap tab top closure

• Exterior zip pocket with braided leather pull

• Three interior pockets, including cell phone pocket

• Interior zip pocket with leather pull

• Interior key hook

• Polished hardware

• Metal feet

• Leather carry handles

• Fabric lined

• ”Dooney & Bourke Since 1975” embossed leather label inside

• ”Dooney & Bourke” embossed metal label on front

Mary Poppins Crossbody Wallet:

• Screen art on coated cotton

• Stitched leather finishings

• Fold-over flap front with adjustable two-snap closure

• Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

• Accordion interior

• Two interior compartments

• Interior zip pocket with leather pull

• Five billfold pockets

• Twelve card pockets

• Polished hardware

• Adjustable, detachable leather crossbody strap with buckle and lobster claw clasps

• Fabric lined

• ”Dooney & Bourke” embossed metal label on front

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.