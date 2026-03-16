Paramount+ Just Added Wes Craven’s Forgotten Horror Comedy

Wes Craven is one of the most iconic names in horror. Over a 40-year career, Craven revolutionized the genre time and time again and created iconic horror figures with meta-slasher masterpieces like A Nightmare on Elm Street and Scream, resulting in some of the most enduring horror franchises today. Although Craven is regarded as a master of horror, even he had a few misses in the genre, and Paramount+ subscribers can now rediscover his forgotten 2000s horror comedy.

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Cursed is now streaming on Paramount+. Released in 2005, the movie reunited Craven with Scream writer Kevin Williamson for a horror comedy starring Christina Ricci and Jesse Eisenberg as two estranged siblings in Los Angeles who are attacked by a werewolf and must uncover the identity of the beast before they fully transform themselves. The movie is a forgotten relic of Craven’s filmography most remembered for its disastrous production, including extensive reshoots, studio interference, and a forced PG-13 rating. It started streaming on Paramount+ on March 1st.

Wes Craven’s Cursed Is a Hidden Gem Horror Comedy Worth Revisiting

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At first glance, Cursed may seem like an obvious “skip it” movie. The film’s $29.6 million worldwide gross against a reported $38 million budget made it a massive box office bomb, and its abysmal 18% critic score and 30% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes make it one of the lowest-rated movies ever in both Craven and Williamson’s careers. The movie definitely isn’t groundbreaking and certainly isn’t one of the best horror films of the period, but Cursed is a broken relic of Craven’s filmography that is an absolutely enjoyable mess that is definitely worth a watch.

For all of its flaws, Cursed is a gem of campy 2000s horror that really doesn’t disappoint if you go into it embracing its so-bad-it’s-good nature. The movie thrives on the type of meta, Scream-esque vibe you’d expect from a Craven and Williamson pairing, with Cursed delivering a self-aware, meta-humor style that never takes itself too seriously and pokes fun at horror tropes. The movie is all-around charming, and its notoriously bad CGI only adds to that. Not to mention that Cursed carries a fun, chaotic vibe from beginning to end and is packed with memorable, over-the-top scenes, like the intense werewolf transformation scene and parking garage sequence, and hilarious moments, like a werewolf giving the finger. Cursed really is perfect cheesy, turn-your-brain-off horror that is ridiculously fun.

What’s New on Paramount+?

Cursed joined Paramount+ on March 1st as part of a rush of fresh arrivals to the platform. Subscribers specifically looking for more horror can now stream Case 39, Crawl, nearly the complete Friday the 13th franchise, both the 1989 and 2019 versions of Pet Sematary, as well as Pet Sematary II, and The Ruins. Outside of horror, other recent additions include 21 Jump Street, Good Will Hunting, The Banshees of Inisherin, and White House Down.

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