‘Mary Poppins Returns’: Early Reactions Surface Online

The holiday box office is shaping up to be extremely promising as early reviews for Mary Poppins Returns roll in. For the most part, the upcoming Disney sequel is garnering positive and joyful reactions with only a few complaints.

Directed by Rob Marshall (Chicago, Into the Woods), the follow up to the 1964 classic has theatre kids, Disney fans, and everyone with a nostalgic heart excited for what is sounding like a magical journey.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mary Poppins Returns stars Emily Blunt in the titular role of Mary, who returns to the Banks family after the death of Michael’s wife. The new film is also set to star Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw, and will feature appearances by Dick Van Dyke, Meryl Streep, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Pixie Davies, Joel Dawson, Nathanael Saleh, Angela Lansbury and David Warner.

The Disney film will be going head-to-head with Aquaman at the holiday box office as both movies are projected to score big in December. Early reviews for the newest DC film have also been fairly positive, so both movies have a good shot at becoming the box office champ.

There’s an added bit of rivalry between the films now that we know Julie Andrews, the original Mary Poppins, is making a cameo appearance in Aquaman. While the Returns director has assured Entertainment Weekly that Andrews is “one thousand percent” on board with the film, it’s still interesting to see the legendary actress go up against the character that made her a star.

Mary Poppins Returns will be released in theaters everywhere on December 19, 2018. In the meantime, find out what people are already saying about the film…

Delightful Music, Excellent Performances

Mary Poppins Returns is a exquisitely made film with delightful music, excellent performances (especially by Emily Blunt) & contagious optimism.



And yet…it felt SO similar to the original. New songs, better technology, same story & themes. I definitely recommend it though. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 30, 2018

Crowdpleasing but paint by numbers

I know I’m probably going to be in the minority but I didn’t love #MaryPoppinsReturns. It’s crowdpleasing but paint by numbers. Great production design, good music, Rob Marshall’s Stagey musical performances. Has moments of greatness but mostly not for me. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 30, 2018

Effortlessly charming

The Oscar race just got a BIG shake-up, because #MaryPoppinsReturns is sheer joy. Some of the most effortlessly charming (and catchy!) songs, performances, and BMX stunts I’ve seen on film in ages. A sequel this late shouldn’t be this good and yet…it absolutely is. It’s magic. — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) November 30, 2018

Vibrant, warm, elegant

Mary Poppins Returns is a spoonful of sugar. Vibrant, warm, elegant. MVPs: Emily Blunt, Ben Whishaw, Sandy Powell, Angela Lansbury’s balloons. — Matt Jacobs (@tarantallegra) November 24, 2018

The music was so-so

Sigh. I didn’t love #MaryPoppinsReturns. I was bored for the most part and, as a HUGE musical theater geek, the music was so-so. It lacked a song that just sticks to your soul. BUT Emily Blunt is fantastic, kids will love it & it will make a ton of money. Review on Cosmo soon! — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) November 30, 2018

Pure Joy

Holy moly MARY POPPINS RETURNS is going to be huge. Pure joy — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) November 22, 2018

great moments, but never consistent

“Mary Poppins Returns” has some great moments, but never consistent enough to be overall great. What is great and consistent is Emily Blunt in perhaps her single best performance yet. Oscar love coming her way.



Street lamps have never looked so dope.#marypoppinsreturns pic.twitter.com/e6cO1upXWE — Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) November 30, 2018

emily blunt is magical

Much like the Banks family, I didn’t realize how much I needed Mary Poppins back in my life until she arrived. Emily Blunt is magical. @Lin_Manuel is a joy. And wonderful to see Navckid Keyd acting again. #MaryPoppinsReturns pic.twitter.com/mO0RSXW6J7 — Stephen (Dirk) Libbey (@childe_dirk) November 30, 2018

old school charm

#MaryPoppinsReturns is absolutely delightful, packed with old school charm and it keeps you smiling the entire time. So much color and warmth and wonder – a film about believing in the ones you love and loving to imagine the possibilities. pic.twitter.com/6WmYErvUWD — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 30, 2018

phenomenal modern take

#MaryPoppinsReturns is a classic example of going home again, in style. A phenomenal modern take on the franchise we all love. — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) November 30, 2018

beautiful

#MaryPoppinsReturns THE MAGIC IS BACK Emily Blunt is just perfection as Mary Poppins & every time she’s on screen I couldn’t help but have this big ole smile, the 2-D animation segment is BEAUTIFUL. The film gave me the magical feeling I felt the first time I went to Disneyland pic.twitter.com/bLnamKbPLN — Zach Pope (@popetheking) November 30, 2018

emily blunt is perfect