‘Mary Poppins Returns’: Early Reactions Surface Online

The holiday box office is shaping up to be extremely promising as early reviews for Mary Poppins Returns roll in. For the most part, the upcoming Disney sequel is garnering positive and joyful reactions with only a few complaints.

Directed by Rob Marshall (Chicago, Into the Woods), the follow up to the 1964 classic has theatre kids, Disney fans, and everyone with a nostalgic heart excited for what is sounding like a magical journey.

Mary Poppins Returns stars Emily Blunt in the titular role of Mary, who returns to the Banks family after the death of Michael’s wife. The new film is also set to star Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw, and will feature appearances by Dick Van Dyke, Meryl Streep, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Pixie Davies, Joel Dawson, Nathanael Saleh, Angela Lansbury and David Warner.

The Disney film will be going head-to-head with Aquaman at the holiday box office as both movies are projected to score big in December. Early reviews for the newest DC film have also been fairly positive, so both movies have a good shot at becoming the box office champ.

There’s an added bit of rivalry between the films now that we know Julie Andrews, the original Mary Poppins, is making a cameo appearance in Aquaman. While the Returns director has assured Entertainment Weekly that Andrews is “one thousand percent” on board with the film, it’s still interesting to see the legendary actress go up against the character that made her a star.

Mary Poppins Returns will be released in theaters everywhere on December 19, 2018. In the meantime, find out what people are already saying about the film…

Delightful Music, Excellent Performances

Crowdpleasing but paint by numbers

Effortlessly charming

Vibrant, warm, elegant

The music was so-so

Pure Joy

great moments, but never consistent

emily blunt is magical

old school charm

phenomenal modern take

beautiful

emily blunt is perfect

