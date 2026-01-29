Masters of the Universe Cast React to Their Toy Reveals

As always, this year’s summer movie slate is full of major studio tentpoles hoping to make a splash with audiences, including The Mandalorian and Grogu, Supergirl, The Odyssey, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. One upcoming title that shouldn’t go overlooked amongst that crowd is Masters of the Universe, which hits theaters in June. Directed by Travis Knight, the film looks to bring the classic IP to life with an ambitious new take that taps into 1980s nostalgia while also putting its own spin on things. Masters of the Universe looks like it could be a lot of fun, and its impact on pop culture could go beyond the multiplex. There are plenty of merchandising opportunities associated with the movie, including action figures.

Shortly after the release of the first Masters of the Universe trailer, Amazon MGM Studios kept the promotional efforts going by unveiling the first wave of action figures. On various social media accounts, stars Alison Brie, Idris Elba, and Camila Mendes were featured in videos where they reacted to seeing their characters in toy form for the first time. You can check out the videos by clicking on the links over the actors’ names in this paragraph.

Toys Could Be a Major Part of Master of the Universe‘s Success

Obviously, Amazon MGM Studios is hoping Masters of the Universe can be the start of a new franchise. With such a rich lore and mythology to explore, the potential for follow-ups is endless. Box office performance will play a large role in determining whether or not any sequels are made, but it’s important to keep in mind that ticket sales are just one revenue stream Amazon will be relying on as Masters of the Universe makes its way into theaters. Merchandise sales, including these toys, should prove to be a nice supplement for the box office haul and will go a long way in helping the film turn a profit.

For proof of this concept in action, look no further than last summer’s Superman, which turned a $100 million profit for Warner Bros. even though it didn’t hit the $1 billion mark at the box office. In addition to the worldwide gross, the film made a pretty penny from home media rentals and — you guessed it — merchandise sales. Major blockbusters like Superman and Masters of the Universe are ripe with licensing opportunities. Action figures and other toys are an easy way to bring in money, appealing both the younger members of the audience and older collectors. People will surely be interested in purchasing these toys when they’re available.

If Masters of the Universe bombs at the box office, then there likely won’t be any more films, but the benefit of having merchandise to fall back on is that the movie doesn’t need to break records in order to be profitable. Knight’s last live-action film, Bumblebee (which coincidentally was also rooted in ’80s nostalgia), was a modest box office success, bringing in $467.9 million worldwide. If Masters of the Universe fares similarly or even pushes closer to Superman‘s haul of $616.8 million, then it will likely go down as a success, paving the way for follow-ups.

Masters of the Universe will be facing some stiff competition at the box office. It arrives a couple of weeks after The Mandalorian and Grogu, plus June is a very crowded month with the likes of Disclosure Day, Toy Story 5, and Supergirl (among others) premiering. Masters of the Universe will likely need to have strong legs at the box office, which means holding well after its first weekend. Given the other blockbusters on deck, that’s easier said than done, but Masters of the Universe looks like it could be a fun time at the movies, and if the word of mouth is there, audiences should show up. And if the film is a big box office draw, that will only increase the demand for the toys.

