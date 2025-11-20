After 42 Years, Masters of the Universe Is Finally Revealing He-Man’s Greatest Secret

The ancient history of Eternia hides many secrets in Masters of the Universe, including the origin of Castle Grayskull itself. Records were lost during the Great Wars between science and magic, leading to the Eternians simply referring to vast swathes of their past as “Preternia.” They culminated in a war between He-Ro, the first He-Man, and the Snake Men. Preternia has been glimpsed in various time travel stories, but the truth is finally being revealed in Tim Seeley, Andrew Dalhouse, and Freddie E. Williams II’s Masters of the Universe: The Sword of Flaws.

A devastating attack from Skeletor’s hordes caused tremors across the entire planet of Eternia, exposing hidden secrets in the Cairn of Pantheons mountain range. The top of a mountain named Heavenpiercer has opened up, exposing another power sword that dates all the way back to Preternia. Unlike He-Man’s own power sword, this so-called “Sword of Flaws” possesses no power of its own, instead draining power from the world around it. Worse still, it is now awakening ancient forces from Preternian times.

The Ancient Secrets of Eternia Are Finally Being Revealed

There have been countless hints of Preternia in previous Masters of the Universe stories, usually with heroes like He-Man traveling back to the ancient past and catching a glimpse – perhaps of Castle Grayskull when it was new, perhaps of He-Ro. But The Sword of Flaws is finally stripping back the mystery that has long concealed Preternia, revealing that ancient Eternia was inhabited by powerful, godlike beings who lay down among the stones of the Cairn of Pantheons, their very existence forgotten due to the destruction wreaked by the Great Wars.

No doubt many more secrets will be revealed now the gods buried in the Cairn of Pantheons are stirring; already the Sorceress and Orko are traveling back in time to learn more of Preternia and the Sword of Flaws. But one secret is likely hiding in plain sight; cairns are man-made structures, suggesting the gods did not simply go to sleep. Rather, they were deliberately buried, and the mountains atop them were eroded away from great funeral mounds. The Sword of Flaws was hidden in the highest peak, where only the likes of He-Ro or He-Man could place it.

The Sword of Flaws increasingly looks like one of the most important new He-Man stories in years, one that dares to step into the past and reveal the true story of Preternia, Castle Grayskull, and the power sword He-Man wields. It’s going to be thrilling to see what comes next.

Masters of the Universe: The Sword of Flaws #2 is on sale now.