Matrix 4 in the Works With Keanu Reeves Returning

The fans have asked and the Lana Wachowski has answered. After a ton of talk about a potential Matrix reboot with Michael B. Jordan taking over the lead role, it seems like the franchise is heading back to its roots. The Matrix 4 is actually happening, with a large part of the original team returning.

According to a report from Variety, a fourth Matrix movie is now in development, with Lana Wachowski writing and directing the film. Furthermore, stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow Pictures are set to produce and globally distribute the new Matrix movie. It was Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich that made the announcement official on Tuesday.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana,” Emmerich said. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

The report suggests that the new Matrix is aiming to begin production in early 2020, though no potential release date has been revealed. Wachowski will produce alongside Grant Hill. The script was co-written by Aleksander Hemon and David Mitchell.

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” Wachowski added.

2019 marks the 20th anniversary of the first Matrix film, which launched a franchise that earned over $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office. In honor of the anniversary, The Matrix is being released back into select theaters on August 30th.

Are you looking forward to the new Matrix movie? Are you happy to see Keanu Reeves return to the franchise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!