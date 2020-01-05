The Matrix 4 Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Begins Training

What a stretch here for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the calendar flips to 2020 and Matrix 4 looms large. Now, the Watchmen star is getting ready for that next role in the upcoming film. Now, keeping himself in tip-top shape is nothing new for the Black Manta actor. He brought that striking physique to his stint on HBO’s Watchmen as well. Twitter was absolutely buzzing whenever he was on screen basically naked. (To be honest, it makes a ton of sense.) Damon Lindelof said that Abdul-Mateen immediately asked about hiring a trainer when his role’s second function got revealed. The creator was absolutely taken aback by this statement because the actor is in great shape most of the time anyway. Just like his upcoming trip to the Matrix universe, comic book muscles are no joke. Keeping up with the training programs for roles like this starts months in advance and relies on intense weight training along with strict dietary restrictions.

A lot of questions have been asked about the upcoming Matrix film, and people have been mum about the details. EW managed to ask Abdul-Mateen about the role, and though he couldn’t say too much about it, the actor did give them a short statement.

View this post on Instagram Back at it. Matrix Mode 💪🏿WOAH! A post shared by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (@yahya) on Jan 4, 2020 at 7:46pm PST

“Nah. I would love to talk about The Matrix!” Abdul Mateen II explained. “But I’m very excited to do it. A great team and I think there’s going to be a lot of … it’s a very exciting relevant script that I’m honored to be a part of.”

Warner Bros is also ecstatic about the project as well. “We could not be more excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana,” Chairman Toby Emmerich told the press when The Matrix 4 was announced. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” Wachowski said.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss are both expected to reprise their roles from the original trilogy. New additions to the franchise also include Iron Fist alum Jessica Henick, Neil Patrick Harris.