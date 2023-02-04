MCU Fan Art Imagines Dev Patel as Reed Richards for the Fantastic Four Reboot

Marvel Studios has been taking over the entertainment industry for the past ten years and they are showing no signs of stopping. The studio has wrapped up its Phase 4 slate of projects and will begin the next phase with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will introduce fans to The Multiverse Saga's main villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and he just so happens to be closely related to the Fantastic Four's Reed Richards. Reed Richards showed up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with John Krasinski in the role but the actor has down-played any hope of a return, so fans have been wondering who could play the character next. A recent rumor, that you should absolutely take with a grain of salt, revealed that Dev Patel (The Green Knight) was one of the contenders to play the role of Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic in the MCU.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink designed a new concept that imagines The Green Knight star as Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic. In the fan art, you can see Patel as the Fantastic Four member, and he's fully equipped with an awesome costume and the characters gray temples. While this is an inspired casting choice, it's only rumor that should be taken with a grain of salt. You can check out the fan art below!

The next Marvel Studios film to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17th!

What do you think about this idea? Would you like to see Dev Patel as Reed Richards? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!