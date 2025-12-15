MCU Report Claims Grey Hulk Will Return In 2026, 11 Years After An Avengers Movie Cut Him

The Hulk remains one of the most popular Marvel characters in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is made only more impressive by the fact that he hasn’t gotten his own solo movie in seventeen years. Not since 2008, when the first Iron Man movie was released, has The Hulk been the solo star of a movie, instead living as a supporting character in the different Avengers films and other characters’ projects like Thor: Ragnarok and She-Hulk. Next year, that trend will continue, but it might actually have something different for fans this time.

The Hulk’s involvement in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been a major topic of discussion for Marvel fans, largely because it’s kind of unclear how he would fit into the story itself (of which we know almost nothing). It’s worth noting that every Tom Holland Spider-Man movie has included some other major MCU character from the other films, like Tony Stark, Nick Fury, and Doctor Strange, but Spider-Man: Brand New Day won’t just have The Hulk, it will also see the return of Jon Bernthal as The Punisher. Now we may know how they fit together.

Marvel’s Grey Hulk May Finally Make MCU Debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

A new report from online scooper Daniel RPK reveals that at least part of Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see Tom Holland’s friendly neighborhood hero teaming up with Bernthal’s Frank Castle to take down The Hulk. According to RPK however, it won’t just be any old Hulk, but rather the Grey Hulk. As Marvel fans know, before The Hulk was green, he was gray, a decision changed by the editorial staff after grey was inconsistent at the printers and green was determined to be cheaper.

Furthermore, as hardcore Marvel fans may also know, the Grey Hulk was intended to appear in Avengers: Age of Ultron. When Wanda uses her chaos magic to send him on a rampage through South Africa, the plan was originally for this more rage-enfused version of The Hulk to go to his grey coloring, a detail that it seems like Spider-Man: Brand New Day may adhere to if these rumors are to be believed.

There’s also another potential twist hiding in plain sight, assuming the Grey Hulk rumor turns out to be true. It’s unclear why exactly The Punisher of all people would be trying to hunt down The Hulk, given his heroic stature; even if The Hulk was on a rampage, that seems pretty far removed from the kind of mission Castle usually assigns himself. But what if this Grey Hulk wasn’t just a rampaging beast tearing up the city? What if this Grey Hulk came equipped with a stylized pinstripe suit and hat and called himself by the name of Joe Fix It? The gangster persona of The Hulk would not only allow the MCU to finally let the character take on this shade in a movie, but give an in-character reason for why The Punisher is after him.

That’s all speculation on our part, and perhaps wishful thinking. It’s worth noting that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the only other MCU movie set to be released in 2026, premiering just before Avengers: Doomsday. As a result, it seems unlikely that Marvel Studios would make any drastic changes to characters like The Hulk ahead of that film. Even then, a different color for just one movie isn’t THAT big of a deal for Marvel.