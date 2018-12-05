First ‘Men in Black International’ Teaser Image Revealed

With a panel set for this weekend at the Brazil Comic Con Experience (CCXP), Sony’s upcoming Men in Black reboot has finally been given an official title. As of Wednesday, we now know that the movie is going to be called Men in Black International, teasing a worldwide adventure for new franchise stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

Not long after the news broke, Sony released the first promo teaser image for the film on its official Facebook page. While it doesn’t give away any information, or even show its lead characters in costume, the image does give a golden update to the classic MiB logo.

Check out the new Men in Black International image below!

The new film stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, who previously worked together in Marvel’s 2017 action-comedy, Thor: Ragnarok, as replacements for former franchise stars Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. Liam Neeson (Taken) and Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) have also joined the cast, along with Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) and twin dancers, Laurent Nicolas Bourgeois and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois.

The only actor joining International that has already appeared in the Men in Black franchise is Emma Thompson, who played Agent O in Men in Black 3. She will reprise the role in Men in Black International, and Tessa Thompson raved about getting to work with someone who she’s always looked up to.

“I’m such a massive, massive fan,” she said in a recent interview while promoting Creed II. “We’re related, Thompson and Thompson! Getting to just square off with her and hang out with her and learn from her, I was pinching myself and trying to keep my cool, because it meant a lot to me.”

As far as the film itself goes, Thompson and the rest of the cast are hoping that their new style can be fun for audiences while also sticking to what everyone loved about the original films.

“Hopefully we’re doing the franchise proud,” Thompson added. “It’s a lot more action than I think you’ve seen in the other Men in Black films. It is global in scope, it’s set here in the UK which is super fun, there’s a lot of fun, English humour. As agents, they also travel elsewhere in the world. I think it’s bigger in scope with amazing folks like Liam Neeson (Ireland!) and Emma and Kumail Nanjiani and Rebecca Ferguson. We have a really rad fight scene.

“I’m really excited about it and like Creed, it’s really fun to get to work with a co-star again. I just love working with Chris I love working with Mike [Michael B Jordan]. It’s so fun getting to revisit being with him.”

Men in Black International is set to hit theaters on June 14, 2019.