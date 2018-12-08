‘Men In Black International’ Trailer Premieres At CCXP

It turns out fans and press at Comic Con Experience got a cool surprise with the first trailer for the anticipated Men In Black: International.

The Brazilian convention has had a few notable details come from it already, but those in attendance got their first look at Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson‘s upcoming take on the Men In Black franchise. The news comes courtesy of Steven Weintraub, and it seems the chemistry between the two is something fans should look forward to. Oh, and that Liam Neeson narration is pretty cool too.

“They just world premiered the first trailer for @MenInBlack International at #ccxp2018. Opens with Liam Neeson narrating what the MIB are about and is loaded with action, aliens, and some great chemistry between Chris Hemsworth and @TessaThompson_x. Thumbs up.”

This will be Thompson and Hemsworth’s second film together, coming off of the equally fresh take on the Thor franchise in Thor: Ragnarok. The new film looks towards a fresh take on the successful franchise while also keeping the franchise’s trademarks that fans fell in love with in the first place.

“Hopefully we’re doing the franchise proud,” Thompson added. “It’s a lot more action than I think you’ve seen in the other Men in Black films. It is global in scope, it’s set here in the UK which is super fun, there’s a lot of fun, English humor. As agents, they also travel elsewhere in the world. I think it’s bigger in scope with amazing folks like Liam Neeson (Ireland!) and Emma and Kumail Nanjiani and Rebecca Ferguson. We have a really rad fight scene.

The new Men in Black reboot will be directed by F. Gary Gray with Art Marcum and Matt Holloway penning the script. The film will be produced by Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald, with Steven Spielberg attached as an executive producer.

Not much is known about the film’s plot just yet, but joining Thompson and Hemsworth on the film is Emma Thompson, who will reprise her role as Agent O from Men in Black 3. The film will also star Rebecca Ferguson, Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Laurent Nicolas Bourgeois, and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois.

Hopefully, the new footage debuting at Comic Con Experience means everyone will get to see a new trailer sooner than later, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for Men In Black.

Sony’s Men in Black: International hits theaters on June 14, 2019.

Are you excited for the new trailer? Let us know in the comments!