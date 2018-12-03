Tess Thompson Talks Upcoming ‘Men in Black’ Reboot

The Men in Black franchise is returning to theaters in 2019, with Thor: Ragnarok stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson taking on the leading roles. This new entry is seen as both a spin-off and a reboot, but that’s really the only detail we’ve got so far.

Though she was careful not to spoil anything about the secretive project, Thompson did finally talk a little bit about her new Men in Black adventure. While speaking with Entertainment.ie at the press junket for Creed II, the actress said she loved working on the beloved franchise, especially alongside Emma Thompson.

“I’m such a massive, massive fan,” she said. “We’re related, Thompson and Thompson! Getting to just square off with her and hang out with her and learn from her, I was pinching myself and trying to keep my cool, because it meant a lot to me.”

As far as the film itself goes, Thompson and the rest of the cast are hoping that their new style can be fun for audiences while also sticking to what everyone loved about the original films.

“Hopefully we’re doing the franchise proud,” Thompson added. “It’s a lot more action than I think you’ve seen in the other Men in Black films. It is global in scope, it’s set here in the UK which is super fun, there’s a lot of fun, English humour. As agents, they also travel elsewhere in the world. I think it’s bigger in scope with amazing folks like Liam Neeson (Ireland!) and Emma and Kumail Nanjiani and Rebecca Ferguson. We have a really rad fight scene.

“I’m really excited about it and like Creed, it’s really fun to get to work with a co-star again. I just love working with Chris I love working with Mike [Michael B Jordan]. It’s so fun getting to revisit being with him.”

Thompson joined Hemsworth for his third Thor film last fall, taking on the role of Valkyrie in the critically acclaimed Ragnarok. As of now, it’s unclear whether or not she will appear alongside him in 2019’s Avengers 4.

The untitled Men in Black spin-off/reboot is set to hit theaters on June 14, 2019.