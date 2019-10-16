Men in Black Writer Recalls Hilarious Attempt to Settle Real-Life Dispute About the Series

Ed Solomon ran into a bit of an issue at a coffee shop Tuesday morning — as he was working on his next script, a nearby table was having an argument over Men in Black. When the scribe tried joining the conversation to help settle it, he was quickly dismissed by those debating back and forth. In case you’re unaware — Solomon wrote the script to the first Men in Black for Sony. Suffice to say, he has since documented the interaction Twitter for all of your viewing pleasure.

“At the cafe where I’m writing, the people next to me were disagreeing about the origins of Men in Black & I said ‘If you’d like, I could clear that up for you,’” the writer tweeted. “And one responded, ‘I’m sorry, we do not need an old white male’s mansplanation’ so I apologized and that was that.”

The writer then continues his story, eventually mentioning one of the two there apologized for the comments even though they still were unaware he was the screenwriter behind the film. A few hours later — after the tweets had gone viral on Twitter and Reddit — Solomon update everything with a happy ending: the people reached back out after making the realization to apologize!

SHE WROTE TO ME! She saw this thread on Reddit and realized it was her and she reached out! Oh my god it was so sweet. And she really made me laugh at the end cause she said basically “PS which one of us was right, me or my friend?” (About their disagreement) (it was her) — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) October 15, 2019

After Men in Black, Solomon went on the write the two Now You See Me movies before returning to the Bill & Ted franchise to write the script for the long-awaited Bill & Ted 3. You can read the threequel’s full synopsis below.

“Following 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the stakes are higher than ever for William Bill S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore Ted Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”

Bill & Ted Face the Music bows August 21, 2020.

