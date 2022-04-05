Metal Lords Stars Talk Unlocking Their Inner Metalheads

As anyone in a band can tell you, there’s a specific type of connection you share with your bandmates, which brings with it immense highs and desperate lows. For the new Netflix film Metal Lords, the stars were tasked not only with delivering the best parts of those connections, but also the more frustrating squabbles, while also being tasked with passing for believable musicians. Starring Adrian Greensmith, Isis Hainsworth, and Jaeden Martell, the trio were able to lean on one another for support without having to worry about experiencing the frustrations they had to bring to life on-screen. Metal Lords debuts on Netflix on April 8th.

When speaking with ComicBook.com about whether he took the same leadership behind the scenes as he took in the movie, Greensmith confessed, “I wouldn’t call myself the leader. I think it was a unit. It was collaborative. It was equal. And when we did the Battle of the Bands, when we got up there and did that big scene, I remember looking at the two of them, and it felt like everybody was giving their all, and it was brilliant.”

In Metal Lords, “Two kids start a metal band in a high school where exactly two kids care about metal. They can’t find a bassist, but there is this one girl who plays the cello. They need to work together if they’re going to win the Battle of the Bands.”

Playing musicians, especially in the metal genre, came with its challenges, but also allowed the actors to more thoroughly appreciate the talent that goes into heavier project.

“I definitely was introduced to some new bands. But really, it allowed me to appreciate another side of the music, especially, not only constantly listening to it, but studying it and learning how to play it is a whole other thing,” Martell expressed. “And to be able to appreciate it, when it comes to the artistry and the technicality, that was super special.”

Hainsworth added, “I did not really know anything about metal. I was quite like Emily. It wasn’t on my radar, really. I had this idea of what metal was like, and that, ‘Yeah, that’s not for me.’ And then, doing this movie, it was really a privilege to get to learn far more than I ever would’ve thought about this amazing genre of music. There’s some songs that I absolutely love and listen to quite often, actually, which is quite a surprise to me. I never thought that would happen. It was really special.”

Greensmith confessed, “The movie which made me want to learn how to play guitar was School of Rock. And so, when I started playing guitar, I started with rock and Jimi Hendrix and stuff like that, and then I moved away from that. So this was going to be an opportunity to… It was full circle. It was really exciting to come back to a rock-adjacent thing, with metal.”

Metal Lords premieres on Netflix on April 8th.

