Michael J. Fox Has Hilarious Response After Chris Evans Casts Him in Viral Animal Video

Chris Evans might actually be the most wholesome man on the Internet. The actor best known for playing Captain America/Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an outspoken lover of animals, especially dogs, and his Twitter account is often filled with adorable goodies. Earlier this week, the actor had a joyous reaction to a video of a dog sledding, and now he has more thoughts on another viral animal video. A clip shared by a Twitter user shows a badger and a coyote being pals, and Evans’ first thought was to cast their voices.

“A coyote and a badger use a culvert as a wildlife crossing to pass under a busy California highway together. Coyotes and badgers are known to hunt together,” @PeccaryNotPig tweeted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m choosing to believe that the coyote sounds like Michael J. Fox and the badger sounds like Sam Elliot and they’re best friends on an adventure,” Evans replied.

“I’d dumpster dive with Sam Elliot any day,” Michael J. Fox replied.

Disney, make this movie!

You can check out the video in the tweet below:

I’m choosing to believe that the coyote sounds like Michael J. Fox and the badger sounds like Sam Elliot and they’re best friends on an adventure. https://t.co/oqVCEb37VY — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 4, 2020

Many people commented on the post, clearly loving Evans’ idea:

“Someone greenlight this movie,” @AliPlumb wrote.

“but we KNOW stories like that end WE KNOW,” @rachelzegler pointed out.

Someone replied to Zegler with the perfect example:

Evans is no stranger to Disney, having played Captain America for the company for many years. However, it seems his days playing the first Avenger are done after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The actor was last seen in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, which is nominated at the Academy Awards for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Evans’ next project is Defending Jacob, a new mini-series coming to Apple TV+ based on the novel of the same name by William Landay. The show is also set to star Downton Abbey‘s Michelle Dockery, IT‘s Jaeden Martell, Succession‘s Cherry Jones, and Orange Is the New Black‘s Pablo Schreiber.

What do you think of Evans’ adorable animal casting? Tell us in the comments!